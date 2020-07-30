Spider-Man 3, confirmed the return of a character in the third MCU movie

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The official title of the third chapter of the Spider-Man saga set in the MCU, but near or far from home, Peter this time, he will still have old acquaintances by his side.

It will probably not be a surprise to many, but it has been confirmed that, in addition to Ned (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zandaya), in Spider-Man 3 we will also review Flash Thompson a.k.a. Tony Revolori.

To reveal it is Deadline, who in communicating the change of agency for the actor (who will now be represented by WME), also reiterated his presence in the next film on Spider-Man.

In the comics and animated series of Spider-Man, Flash assumes the identity of Agent Venom, while so far this aspect has not (yet) been explored in the MCU.

In Spider-Man: Far From Home, however, it was given to us some more information on the Flash background, making us understand that, despite everything, the boy at home is not doing so well, at least from an emotional point of view.

It therefore seemed quite obvious that in the future certain aspects were explored more, but to be able to say with certainty what they have in mind at Marvel Studios (and Sony) we can only wait for the release of the third Spider-Man film recently postponed to the theaters. December 17, 2021 due to COVID.