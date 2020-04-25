Spider-Man 3 and Spider-Man: A New Universe 2 have new release dates

Share it:

Sony Pictures officially announced on Friday the release dates for its upcoming sequels to Spider-Man: Far From Home (whose title we don't know yet) and Spider-Man: A New Universe, the superhero animation movie.

According to the website of The Hollywood Reporter, Columbia Pictures will release the sequel, still untitled, of Far from Home on November 5, 2021. Although it was commented that the film would arrive on July 16 and that its filming would begin this year, Tom holland He told us recently that that date was not entirely clear.

In the meantime, Spider-Man: A New Universe 2 Sony Pictures Animation has been postponed from April 8, 2022 to October 7, 2022.

Tom Holland will shoot "Uncharted" first before moving on to the next Sony and UCM movie. The company has also just announced that Uncharted will premiere on July 16 from 2021, a gap that previously would have been reserved for the arrival in the cinemas of the sequel to Far from home.

Of course, no film is advancing in its production, since the pandemic of coronavirus It continues to keep filming on hiatus, but studios like Sony are nonetheless rescheduling their planned releases in light of these delays.

Sony's announcement of new Spider-Man release dates came just as Disney also announced new dates for Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Jon Watts will re-direct the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home, we'll see, if all goes well, the November 5, 2021.

The third installment of the Tom Holland saga will also feature the director of photography of The Avengers, Seamus McGarvey, so we can expect to see scenes as spectacular as in the successful film of Marvel studios.