'Spider-Man 3': all about the closing of the trilogy

The new delivery of Peter Parker climber it is 'Spider-Man: away from home'It has been one of the successes of the summer of 2019, and the box office has responded. When Marvel announced that we would have a new Spidey, we all put our hands to our heads (we had Andrew Garfield's very recent one) since a new reboot of the character seemed so unnecessary in such a short time. But the signing of Tom Holland excited, and that the film looked like one of those classics of the John Hughes of the 80's worked like a charm. But not only did he play in that favor such a teen setting, but we also had Robert Downey Jr. to give cohesion to the matter and a recovered Michael Keaton giving us one of the best Marvel villains.

'Spider-Man: away from home'he has continued what he saw in' Homecoming 'taking him further, especially in his final third, with two post-credit scenes that have turned the world of Peter Parker upside down, and that will lay the groundwork for'Spider-Man: 3', which has already been officially confirmed by Marvel and has also made clear the release date of the film.

'Spider-Man 3' Release Date

Although it was rumored that the new 'Spider-Man' movie would be released at some point in 2022, the character's return to Sony disrupted all bets. Although now, with the confirmation that Spider-Man will be in at least two more MCU films, we already have an official release date: 'Spider-Man 3' will arrive on July 16, 2021, in full Phase 4 of Marvel, and will have to fight with 'Indiana Jones 5', 'Mission Impossible 7' and 'Space Jam 2'.

In addition to the usual place of Marvel Studios in Atlanta, 'Spider-Man 3' will depart to Los Angeles, New York and Iceland for filming, which should begin this summer of 2020.

'Spider-Man 3' Synopsis

The synopsis of 'Spider-Man 3 ' It is not yet clear, since the project is still in a very recent phase, but what we do know is that the post-credit scenes of 'Spider-Man: away from home' will be the basis for what we see in 'Spider- Man 3 '.

One of the scenes will have a very important implication, since it reveals to the world that Spider-Man is actually Peter Parker. But not only that, but people think he is a villain. How will this affect Spidey and those around him? Kevin Feige was clear:

"I think it will be totally different. At the end of 'Iron Man' we had a hero unveiling his identity, so in the following movies, we couldn't go back to the secret identity that had been part of the Iron Man comics during decades, now people know the identity of Peter Parker, people think he's a villain, which means that everything is different, where will he take us, we'll see, but it's exciting that, once again, he allows us to tell a story by Peter Parker that has never been made in cinema. "

One of the most widespread rumors talks about the possible villain of 'Spider-Man 3' and what will be Kraven the Hunter, which we have not seen in cinema yet, and that the shooting will be in Iceland reinforces the possibility of seeing Kraven, being a more unpopulated area, and similar to the birthplace of Kraven, in northern Russia.

But of course, it all depends on what Sony wants to do with the character since, from now on, he will not be able to make references to anything that happened in the MCU with Spider-Man.

'Spider-Man 3' Cast

Tom Holland will return as the friendly friend and neighbor Peter Parker, and many times since Marvel have insisted that he, along with Brie Larson, will be the visible face of this new phase of MCU films. Zendaya, who already participated in two previous installments playing MJ (not Mary Jane, but Michelle Jones), will presumably return in 'Spider-Man 3', just like Jacob Batalon (Ned), Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan and who knows, maybe Jake Gyllenhaal since Mysterio could have faked his death.

What we still don't know is if J.K Simmons He will return in this third installment to re-play J.Jonah Jameson, or he was simply a sympathetic cameo for the second film.

'Spider-Man 3' Director

John Watts, if all goes well, will be the director in charge of closing the trilogy with 'Spider-Man 3'. Although his name was on the tightrope due to disagreements between Sony and Marvel, it seems that negotiations are continuing.

