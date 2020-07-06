Entertainment

Spider-Man 2099 is shown in a sumptuous figure of Hot Toys

July 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
The arrival of the wall climber on PS4, with Marvel's Spider-Manproved to be a huge success. Although Insomniac Games has re-proposed a strongly tested game formula, a good narrative plot and a decidedly accessible gameplay have made it a real hit in the console's title park.

The game offers several activities to satisfy the collectible impetus of the fans, such as the discovery of the various Spider-Man suits and the recovery of the small backpacks containing background on Peter's past. Just one of the unlockable costumes within the game, that of Spider-Man 2099, received a new action figure from the Hot Toys production company.

The figure, which you can take a look at at the bottom of the article, is presented in 1/6 scale, and returns an impressive glance thanks to the enormous level of detail of Miguel'O Hara's costume. Here is the translation of the Hot Toys release:

"In Marvel's action-packed Spider-Man video game, fans are able to see their webslinger at work in the black Spider-Man 2099 suit, which combines with the power of the low-gravity costume allowing for amazing aerial performance Hot Toys is excited to present the latest 1/6 scale Spider-Man (Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit) collectible figure from Marvel's Spider-Man as part of this year's Toy Fair Exclusive collection, only available in markets. selected! "

Spider-Man Miles Morales: 5 comics waiting for the PS5 game. Spider-Man and the DC-themed Easter egg: the time the hero saved Batman's family.

