'Spider-Man 2' remains a landmark of superhero cinema that gives hope in Sam Raimi's 'Doctor Strange'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Sam Raimi has confirmed that he will re-adapt a comic in 'Doctor Strange: In the multiverse of Madness', which was called to be the first horror movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And is that the director of ‘Infernal Possession’ (Evil Dead, 1981) had abandoned his beloved Spider-man after the warm third part. But before, he achieved what is today one of the few superhero movies that can be considered a masterpiece in its genre: ‘Spider-Man 2’ (2004).

Doubts remain after the departure of Scott Derrickson, who did look at the sequel to his film as a genuine horror film, but the statements of Kevin Feige, claiming it would be an adventure film, with "Some intense scenes", foresaw what ended up happening. Derrickson left the project due to creative differences to be replaced by Raimi, who despite his heritage in horror movies, is more likely to deliver a lighter work, in which his humor and visual inventiveness of comics softens the darkest vision planned.

The thorn remains of not seeing what the director of ‘Sinister’ (2012) could have done, but at least, with Raimi's career we know what to expect. It should not be forgotten that he is the architect of a superhero film that it marked the pattern of the entire Marvel universe and developed a formula and tone that the company's films have followed from ‘Iron Man’ (2008). The first 'Spider-man’(2002), despite some rhythm problems in its final part, is full of findings that we will see later in the subsequent Marvel cinema.

For example, the effect slow motion With which superheroes like Mercury or Flash see reality when they use their speed, it already appeared in the first installment. Also, Raimi it really brought the film narrative closer to that of a comic, using the tone he had already used in his ‘Darkman’ (1990), his anti-horror comic that also legitimizes him for the Dr. Strange sequel. His look at Spider-Man is seen today as a transition between DC's canonical adaptations of Tim Burton and Richard Donner and later Marvel.

The renewing transition of superhero cinema

Inheritances of the ancient forms can be noticed, especially in the fanfare of Danny Elfman, with inevitable connections to his con Batman ’(1989) and his‘Darkman’But the hesitation of the first installment would become a play with its own legs in‘Spider-man 2'Everything a fan of the golden stage of John Romita could ask for. Despite what may seem the mindless tone of youthful adventure of The last two ‘Spider-Man’, could not be further from the original stories of Steve Ditko and Stan Lee.

Peter Parker is a teenager, yes, but one forced to mature prematurely, with problems that other peers his age do not have. And, above all, the first wall-climbing comics, well, its golden stage, are Authentic youth romance dramas and dilemmas caused by the difficulties of being a hero by accident and, in addition, not having a hard one. They talk, without going any further, of the difficulty of being a superhero full of limitations and without any thanks. The tone of the best Spider-Man comics becomes serious.

The joking personality, the jumps and the setback against criminals is part of the catharsis that Parker wants to go out to solve the life of the neighborhood, it is his real double identity. A secret that weighs on you but gives it life, something that eats away at you but that you cannot give up. Meanwhile, in the new films of John WattsSpider-Man not only has no financial hardship, but he can do anything, because he's just a little Iron Man apprentice, a minion in an almighty suit and without any real-life conflict except for some clumsy comedy imitations of the eighties of John Hughes.

Old school pride

‘Spider-man 2’Is not ashamed to function like an old school comic. Parker is a nerd, but one who sees how suddenly he has romantic dilemmas and attracts women. The central core of the film is the same as that of ‘Superman 2’ (1980) and ends up having the same arc for the character, the loss of his powers and the attempt to win back his daily life. And this is where the true strengths of the film emerge. Even with an actor who is not the round Parker like Tobey MaGuire, human conflicts matter.

There are a perfect balance between Parker's inability to lead his life and the action scenes, the threat to New York resulting from Doctor Octopus. Few current Marvel movies maintain that conflict between interest in the character and what happens to him – perhaps only those dedicated to Iron Man and Ant-Man – and the threat of the villain or villains on duty. It may not be so important in other adaptations, in other comic films, but in those of Spider-Man they were looking for those dilemmas of the bulletin, and Raimi alternates it with mastery.

The square between the University and the Daily Bugle, the landlord asking for the rent, Mary Jane and the eviction of the Tïa May is portrayed with an alternate rhythm, tightening until it affects the existence of Spider-Man in an organic way. Many of the great moments of the film do not occur in the most spectacular moments, but in small intimate scenes like Parker confessing to Aunt May what happened to Uncle Ben, shot between a devastating medium shot, and the detail of the hands, with the unexpected rejection of her mother figure.

The hidden precedent of 'La La Land'

Isolation of Spider-Man from the love of Mary Jane, to avoid a life of danger, leaves a more bitter than romantic ending, bittersweet and full of textures despite playing with topics like leaving the altar at the last moment. In reality, it is still the story of two young lovers who try to pursue their dreams in the big city: one wants to be an actress and the other cannot not be Spider-man. In the renunciation of those ideals by the other is the heart of the film, which if it ended in the network scene could be the ‘La La Land’ (2016) of superhero cinema.

But if it works emotionally, in the action scenes he created a new standard that still works like clockwork. Not only changed aspect ratio and photography at a wide angleAlthough some digital effects are noticed today, the way in which the fight sequences between Spider-Man and Doctor Octopus are designed are pure adrenaline. Assembly shots and meticulous planning that also look for a plastic beauty in broad daylight that tries to marvel at its design. The special edition, ‘Spider-man 2.1’Includes extensions of these scenes that make the overall experience even more satisfying.

Raimi's personality is noted shot by shot and leaves his mark on the best scene of the film, a mini horror short film in the operating room where the Doc Ock's tentacles take on a life of their own and cause a massacre shot in the style of his 'Evil Dead' saga, with a nod to the included chainsaw. Speaking of Ash, the cameo of Bruce Campbell in this installment it is especially funny and there is a little more of it in the extended edition. The film is full of those self-winks, but also showing a great love for the fantastic classic.

The return of the King

The cinema of crazy scientists from the 50s He makes an appearance again, and although the scenes with Octopus carrying a Mary Jane screaming are inevitable re-creations of 'King Kong' (1933), the presence of New York and a good man who turns into a monster makes us think of films. horror of the atomic age like ‘The Colossus of New York’(The Colossus of New York, 1958) and Raimi doesn't hide his retro streak a bit, just like I avoided teenage high school comedy at ‘American pie’(1999) to present the origin of the character with a tone from high school films from the 50s.

Maybe the worst of ‘Spider-man 2' be her mortgage with a third party that we already know was not up to it, and the scenes of James Franco with his obsession with the wall-climber and his desire for revenge work in contrast to Peter's secret identity with a thread of broken friendship that is somewhat off the hook to be closed in a spectacular way in the next installment. But of course, if we compare the light brush strokes of the film in context with the "multiverse effect" and the codependency of the new Marvel films, it is irrelevant.

The name of Sam Raimi He hasn't stopped spinning on the screen from the producer position, with hits like ‘Hell Under Water’ (Crawl, 2019), but he hasn't been directing a hit movie in too long. It is difficult to predict what creative phase the author is in, but meet again with the Raimi of an almost perfect work like ‘Spider-Man 2’ it's unrealistic though yeah hope for a different Marvel, less corset and more permeable to authorship and the unpredictable forces of the fantastic.