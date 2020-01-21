         'Spenser: Confidential' trailer: Netflix brings together Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg to reinvent the mythical private detective

Share it:

Director Peter Berg and the actor Mark Wahlberg they complement each other, and for a long time they continue to lead an association that now comes to Netflix with 'Spenser Confidential'. This new action comedy brings the team together after four films in what seems like a funnier and lighter project, as Berg already pointed out the character of Wahlberg, Spenser, you will receive more than one hit.

A new character reimagining

Mixing adrenaline with acid humor, 'Spenser Confidential' gathers Mark Wahlberg with Winston Duke, Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger, Post Malone, Marc Maron and Bokeem Woodbine. With a script of Sean O'Keefe and Brian Helgeland. The Whalberg Spenser is the same as the series'Spenser Private Detective', since the film is inspired by the character of the novels of Robert B. Parker Y Ace atkins.

The official synopsis of the movie plans what it looks like a classic buddy movie and pray like this: "Spenser, a former policeman known for causing more problems than he solves, has just left prison and is about to leave Boston forever. But, just before, his former boxing coach and mentor Henry manages to convince him to help him with a very promising rookie."

"The name of his partner is Hawk, a bold and blunt MMA fighter who has no doubt that he will become a better opponent than Spenser. But, after the mysterious murder of two of his former colleagues, Spenser asks for help from Hawk and his ex, Cissy to investigate and bring the culprits to justice. "As Deadline noted in 2018, Netflix reached an agreement with Wahlberg, Berg and the heritage of Robert B. Parker to make a series of movies around Spenser. This arrives on 6th of March to the platform.