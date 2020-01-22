Spenser Confidential trailer – Mark Wahlberg on Netflix.

Share it:

The duo between the director Peter Berg and the actor Mark Wahlberg come back again. We have seen them work together on 'The Only Survivor', 'Deep Horizon', 'Patriots Day' or 'Mile 22'; and now repeat in a new project to Netflix.

Titled 'Spenser Confidential', this film will be a criminal drama in which Wahlberg will give life to a ex-cop with good handling in martial arts called Spenser who, after leaving prison, returns to the profession once again to do justice. However, your plan will not be so simple, as you must face drug posters, corrupt police and politicians.

This is his complete synopsis:

"In 'Spenser Confidential' a former policeman best known for causing problems that by solving them leaves prison and decides to leave Boston forever. Before that he will have to help his former mentor, a boxing coach, Henry (Alan Arkin) with an amateur who promises. That's the cheeky Hawk (Winston Duke), an MMA fighter who is convinced that he will be better than Spenser himself. When two Spenser colleagues are killed, he recruits Hawk and his ex-girlfriend Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger) to help them with the investigation. "

This feature film is based on the novel of Ace Atkins 'Wonderland' and the script runs from the account of Brian Helgeland and Sean O'Keefe. His first trailer It is already available, you have it hanging on these lines, and it promises action, humor and a lot of close combat.

Netflix will release the film on March 6.