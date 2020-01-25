Spending on PC games has decreased: the fault of Steam and Epic Games Store?

Share it:

The year just ended has seen the rise of Epic Games Store, which with exclusive shots (Godfall will also be exclusive Epic Games Store, for example) and offers, has become a valid alternative to Steam to purchase PC games. Nonetheless, overall spending on PC games has decreased. Why?

According to the analyst Mat Piscatella, the two most responsible would be the two digital stores, Epic Games Store is Steam, whose clash ultimately did not result in tangible benefits for the public.

"The great war of PC distribution platforms in 2019 did not do well for consumer spending on PC. The priority should have been to improve the user experience and choice, and reduce the conclusion, and instead it is been totally ignored, contributing to the decrease in spending on PC content"wrote Piscatella on Twitter.

Users therefore would have been confused by the struggle between the two platforms, and would not have been able to extricate themselves from offers and exclusives. In addition it must be considered that in 2019 there was a large number of free games on practically all online stores, and the launch of services such asXbox Game Pass, who have unlocked a large amount of content for the players, for a practically negligible expense.

Will the "savings" trend continue also next year?