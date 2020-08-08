Spelunky 2: the trailer of the State of Play reveals the release date

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Among the numerous titles that Sony is showing on the occasion of the new State of Play we also find Spelunky 2, second chapter of the famous roguelike that is preparing to arrive exclusively on PlayStation 4.

In the short video shown at the event it was possible to take a quick look at the gameplay of the title, which seems to offer a great variety of enemies, characters, settings and objects. In some sequences of the trailer you can also notice the presence of the cooperative, which will allow users to collaborate even online as long as they have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus.

At the end of the movie, the release date of the game was also unexpectedly announced, which is closer than one could imagine. In fact, it seems that Spelunky 2 will arrive exclusively on PlayStation 4 starting from the next one September 15, 2020.

Before leaving you to the trailer, we remind you that on our pages you will find a series of images of Spelunky 2 published a few months ago.