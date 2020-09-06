Spelunky 2, new release date on PC: the game arrives in September

Share it:

On the occasion of the PlayStation State of Play broadcast at the beginning of August, the release date of Spelunky 2 on PS4 had been confirmed: now, further updates on the publication of the title arrive.

Developed and edited by Mossmouth, the sequel to the acclaimed two-dimensional roguelite platformer is preparing to land on PC too. Initially, the release date indicated by Steam for the product it coincided with September 15th, but the latter has now been updated. Directly from your Twitter account, Derek Yu in fact confirms that Spelunky 2 will be available on the Valve platform on September 29, therefore with a slight delay compared to the version of the game expected on console.

Players waiting to be able to improvise explorers again, will therefore have to wait a few more weeks before being able to put their hand to the sequel to Spelunky. In this new adventure, the destination is none other than there Luna, on whose surface there are precious treasures. Compared to the debut title, Spelunky 2 will offer an even richer play formula: in addition to the possibility of experiencing the title in single player, it will in fact be possible to exploit a sector multiplayer online e in locale.

Spelunky 2 is therefore confirmed as part of the catalog of new PC games to be released in September 2020.