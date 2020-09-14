Spellbreak, the launch is a success: a new mode and changes to the map are coming

After only five days from the official opening of the Spellbreak servers, the action on the magicians of Proletariat has already reached and exceeded two million players. Also for this reason, the developers look to the future with confidence and announce the arrival of important news with the next free update.

In a panel held to coincide with PAX Online, the Proletariat team explains that they are in the process of further expanding the Spellbreak fantasy universe through important changes to the map and the entry of an unprecedented activity.

The first update will arrive over the next few weeks and will allow all sorcerers who engage in the challenges of Spellbreak to participate in a Clash Mode with 18 player lobby and teams made up of 9 wizards each.

The new mode will run parallel to the activities already present in the title and will take place in the same open world setting. In the future, Proletariat promises to devote itself to the changes that will affect it main scenario, presumably with the entry of new areas and the reformulation of the areas already present by adding architectural structures and modifiers to the gameplay.

While waiting to learn more about these updates, we refer you to our guide on how to enable Cross Save in Spellbreak on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. As usual, we invite you to use the comments form to offer us your opinion on the title and to let us know what you think of the latest multiplayer action by Proletariat.