Spellbreak: how to enable cross-save on PS4, Xbox One and PC

Spellbreak, the new free to play battle royale based on wizards, has landed on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, exclusively on the Epic Games Store. If you love playing the same title on multiple platforms, know that just like Fortnite and Dauntless, Spellbreak also supports the cross-save. Let’s find out how to enable this function.

The first step is to start the game for the first time on the platform you want to become the “main” one. A few seconds after starting, a window should appear on the screen asking the player to create an account or login with their data. Select “Yup” to proceed to creating an account by entering your email and password on the next screen. At this point the account has been created and you can start playing by completing the tutorial. To play on other platforms using the same profile and keeping all progress, you need to download and start the game and select “No” on the screen where you are asked if this is your first time playing Spellbreak. In this way it is possible to log in to your account, so as to resume exactly where you left off on the other platform.

Unfortunately, at the moment there does not seem to be a way to disconnect an account and connect another, so we invite you to pay close attention to the first start. It should also be noted that by following these tips you can use the bonuses of PlayStation Plus package even on Xbox One PC: all you have to do is start the game on PS4 after redeeming the DLC and as if by magic the aesthetic contents can be worn on any platform linked to the account.