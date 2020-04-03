         Spectacular trailer for 'Peninsula': the sequel to 'Train to Busan' becomes totally post apocalyptic

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Fans of horror movies in general, and Korean fans in particular, were waiting for this moment like May water. It has been made to pray, but we already have among us the first teaser trailer of 'Peninsula', the sequel to that bombing titled 'Train to Busan' that left many hallucinated in Sitges 2016 and that blew up box offices, becoming the first film to overcome the barrier of 10 million viewers in its country of origin.

A little over a month ago we told you that 'Peninsula' would not continue the story of the original film despite being set in the same universe, and taking a look at the barely 90 seconds of this advance it is clear that, in addition, the proposal has chosen for becoming totally post-apocalyptic taking advantage of the four-year period that elapsed between both parties.

In charge of shaping what appears to be a cocktail of action, survival and moral miseries in times of the undead will once again be Yeong Sang-ho, director of both 'Train to Busan' and its commendable animated prequel 'Seoul Station', as well as such exciting titles as 'The Fake' or 'Psychokinesis'.

'Peninsula', which in our country will release A Contracorriente Films sometime still undetermined in the first half of 2021, will hit the South Korean cinemas, if all goes well, throughout this same 2020. With a little luck, and if a certain virus does not prevent it, we can enjoy it in the next edition of the Sitges Festival. While we wait for date confirmations and a more extensive trailer, I leave you with the official synopsis of the movie.