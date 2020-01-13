Spectacular! Aislinn Derbez sports her brand of jewelry with revealing neckline

Aislinn Derbez It is one of the best known actresses of television and film, however, it has not been pigeonholed, so He has released his own line of accessories.

The actress showed off her work with Brunette heart, with a sexy photo he left sighing and flying the imagination of his fans in Instagram, which is 8.8 million.

With a deep neckline, which showed part of her breasts, Aislinn showed off a beautiful long necklace With beautiful flowers of various colors.

The post together more than 250 thousand likes in less than four hours and hundreds of comments, in which they flattered the beauty of the actress and the piece of jewelry.

"Super godfather", "You look beautiful and I love the collection" and "How beautiful you are", lAnd his followers wrote.

However, it is not the only necklace that promotes Aislinn, in the profile of Brunette heart there are more pictures of the actress wearing beautiful necklaces.

