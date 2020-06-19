Special report: Fangio and Stewart's wards, Senna's bad omen, and 41 other stories from everyone who was killed in Formula 1

Share it:

Ayrton Senna's Williams after his fatal accident at Imola. The death of the Brazilian was the most shocking in history (CORSA Archive).

Motorsports is a passion. Reaching the top can cost the greatest sacrifice. In her 70s, the Formula 1 had a total of 44 drivers who lost their lives in an accident or later for the serious injuries they sustained. That number is considering scoring races or out of the championship and in team rehearsals officially or privately.

An important reference on this list was inclusion in the Indianapolis 500 Mile World Drivers Championship between 1950 and 1961, where most Europeans did not participate. In that period, seven of the first eleven deaths were in the framework of the legendary American career.

It is a review from 1950 with their names, the place of the crash and dates of their deaths. Although not focusing on cold statistics, everyone had a story to tell. Among them a young Argentine with great potential as Onofre Marimón. In chronological order, Infobae pays tribute to those who gave their all to run in the Maxima. Even his own life.

1) Chet Miller (United States – 05/15/1953).

At the time of his death, at 50, the American was the longest-running driver among all those who sought to qualify to run in the Indianapolis 500 Miles. Days before his crash, which was in practice, he told his wife that "this will be my last year as a pilot …"

Chet Miller

2) Charles de Tornaco (Italy – 09/18/1953).

The Belgian suffered his accident in a non-scoring race in Modena, where, lacking the proper facilities, he could not receive the necessary attention. He died on the way to the hospital. He was 26 years old.

Charles de Tornaco

3) Onofre Marimón (Germany – 07/31/1954).

A sports godson of Juan Manuel Fangio. Pinocchio, as he was known, was well liked by Chueco. The latter told him to wait for him to do a few laps together at the Nürburgring, to explain his details. But it was not so and in the trials for the German race he died at age 30. Fangio won, although he was very hurt by his loss and with a hug he consoled another Argentine, José Froilán González, who was third.

Onofre Marimón

4) Manny Ayulo (United States – 05/16/1955).

Another case of an American, a regular participant in what is now the IndyCar. He was part of the six editions of the Indianapolis 500 between 1950 and 1955, in what was his last attempt since in previous trials he died at the age of 33.

Manny ayulo

5) Bill Vukovich (United States – 05/30/1955).

American of Yugoslav ancestors. He won the Indy 500 twice (1953 and 1954) and therefore those wins were also in the F-1. His beginnings were in the midget where he was champion in the USA, before beginning to make his international debut in a race he won in Turkey. He died at age 36 in the Indy 500 race in 1955.

Bill Vukovich

6) Eugenio Castellotti (Italy – 03/14/1957).

Italian who debuted in Argentina in 1955. He was sponsored by his compatriot Alberto Ascari. Although his great reference was Juan Manuel Fangio. He was linked to Lancia and Ferrari. He was a celebrity in his country where he also transcended for his relationship with the designer, model and actress, Delia Scala, a relationship that would have been complicated by their jealousy. He died at age 26 in a test in Modena of a new Ferrari for sports car racing.

Eugenio Castellotti

7) Keith Andrews (United States – 05/15/1957).

American who piloted planes in World War II. He won the famous Pikes Pikes climb in 1954. He ran just six races on the IndyCar. He lost his life at age 36 in the pre-trials of the Indianapolis 500.

Keith Andrews

8) Pat O’Connor (United States – 05/30/1958).

Protagonist and winner in the IndyCar. In a cocktail before the 1958 edition of the Indy 500, the owner of the Indianapolis Autodrome, Tony Hulman, proposed that he take over the circuit. The idea excited him and that was going to be the last race of his campaign despite his young 29 years. He died in that competition …

Pat O'Connor

9) Luigi Musso (France – 06/07/1958).

Italian whose only victory in the F-1 was in Argentina, in 1956, in the competition that shared the driving of a Ferrari with Juan Manuel Fangio. He was killed at the age of 33 in the 1958 French Grand Prix, run on the extinct circuit in Reims, where Chueco retired.

Luigi Musso

10) Peter Collins (Germany – 08/03/1958).

He won two races in F-1. He was a gentleman. In the last race of 1956 he had chances in the title fight and he also gave his Ferrari to his teammate Juan Manuel Fangio. "Go on, master, I will have time to win other championships in the future," said the Englishman to Chueco. A gesture unthinkable today. At just 26 years old, he died in 1958 at the Nürburgring.

Peter Collins

11) Stuart Lewis-Evans (Morocco – 10/25/1958).

Another English star that went out soon. He debuted in 1957 with the humble Connaught Engineering and was fourth in Monaco in 1957. Due to his great result he was hired by the Vanwall team with which he achieved his two podiums. At that point he had a young man named Bernie Ecclestone as his manager. At the age of 28, he died after his accident on the last date of 1958, which took place on the Ain-Diab street circuit in Casablanca.

Stuart Lewis-Evans

12) Jerry Unser (United States – 05/17/1959).

He was the first representative of the Unser dynasty, an illustrious surname in American motorsports. His brothers Al Unser and Bobby Unser, and his nephew Al Unser, Jr. earned the Indianapolis 500 Miles. For the 1959 edition of the classic race, Jerry died in preliminary practice.

Jerry unser

13) Bob Cortner (United States – 05/19/1959).

After his frustrated attempt in 1958, the following year he went for a rematch to run the Indy 500 and also have his long-awaited career in the World Constructors' Championship. However, at 32, he passed away in previous trials. They were days of mourning for the United States that in 48 hours lost two pilots: Unser and Cortner.

Bob Cortner

14) Harry Schell (England – 05/13/1960).

American who forged his campaign in Europe where he ran first in Formula 2. Then, between 1960 and 1960, he disputed 57 F-1 races and achieved two podiums. He had a reputation as a playboy and a womanizer, although that did not stop him from being a permanent entertainer of the Máxima. His fatal accident came in a pointless race in the so-called BRDC International Trophy, which was held at the Silverstone circuit.

Harry schell

15) Chris Bristow (Belgium – 06/19/1960).

Before the tragic race at Spa-Francorchamps, the 22-year-old Briton only participated in five competitions, two of them without points. His accident was at the swift Burnenville curve, where on Saturday, one of his fellow countryman Sir Stirling Moss fractured both legs, three ribs and broke his nose. His death was the first in a few minutes …

Chris Bristow

16) Alan Stacey (Belgium – 06/19/1960).

Two laps after the Bristow crash, his compatriot Stacey had his accident at the same corner. He was 26 years old and so far he also ran only five races. He was a Lotus pilot. He managed to run with a prosthesis on one of his legs for a partial amputation, for an accident on his family farm at age 17. It is said that he avoided medical controls thanks to the complicity of some colleagues. To drive, since he could only control the brake pedal, he put a motorcycle handlebar on the gear lever to regulate the speed.

Alan Stacey

17) Giulio Cabianca (Italy – 06/15/1961).

A fighter who was just able to debut in the F-1 at age 35. It was from the hand of Enzo Ferrari who had already given him a chance in his sports cars. Three years later in a test in Modena, he had a gearbox failure, his car came to a standstill and he lost control.

Giulio Cabianca

18) Wolfgang von Trips (Italy – 09/10/1961).

He was on his way to being the first German champion in the F-1. Being third in Monza was enough for him. But he had his fatal accident where 12 spectators also died. It inspired thousands of Germans who dreamed of being pilots. Before passing away at the age of 33, he set up a karting track in Kerpen. There, a boy named Michael Schumacher took his first steps, who took his legacy and was champion in 1994.

Wolfgang von Trips

19) Ricardo Rodríguez de la Vega (Mexico – 11/01/1962).

Together with his older brother Pedro, there were two Mexicans who forged a path for their compatriots. Until 1980, Ricardo was the newest driver to debut in the F-1 and still holds the same record at Ferrari, at just 19 years and 208 days. At the age of 20 he was also the youngest to die at Maxima. It was in the practices of the GP of his country in the Autodromo Magdalena Mixhiuca in the Aztec capital, which in 1973 was renamed Hermanos Rodríguez and is the venue for the races of the Máxima.

Ricardo Rodríguez de la Vega

20) Gary Hocking (South Africa – 12/21/1962).

He was born in Wales but represented the extinct British colony of South Rhodesia. After shining in the Motorcycling World Championship where he achieved two titles in 1961, in 500 cm3 (today MotoGP) and in 350 cm3; wanted to give the pleasure of running in the F-1. But he could not fulfill that wish since at the age of 25 he died in the preliminary tests of the South African GP.

Gary Hocking

21) Carel Godin de Beaufort (Germany – 08/02/1964).

An aristocratic and eccentric Dutchman: once he had a butler bring his gloves, goggles and helmet on the starting grid. At 30, he lost his life in training at the Nürburgring.

Carel Godin de Beaufort

22) John Malcolm Taylor (Germany – 09/08/1966).

An Englishman who with a lot of effort got to start five races in the F-1. Four of them were in 1966, when he did not clash and achieved a sixth and two eighth places with the humble Brabham of David Bridges' private team. At 33 he died at the Nürburgring.

John Malcolm Taylor

23) Lorenzo Bandini (Monaco – 05/10/1967).

He started working in a workshop and became one of the best Italian pilots of the sixties and idol in his country. He won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1963 with a Ferrari. He was closely linked to the Scuderia and many considered them a future champion. Until in the street of Montecarlo he died at 31 years old. It was a terrible accident where his car caught fire and he was unable to escape the flames.

Lorenzo Bandini

24) Bob Anderson (England – 08/14/1967).

English was a representative of "love of art". He ran with his own money and with the support of his friends. He was the protagonist in the Motorcycle World Championship in which he managed to achieve a third place (Holland, 1960) in the 350 cm3 class. Then he went to F-1 where he spent five seasons. In the first two he achieved four podiums on non-scoring dates including a victory (Rome, 1963). For points he earned a third place finish in Austria in 1964. He died at age 36 in a test by Brabham's private team, DW Racing Enterprises, at Silverstone.

Bob Anderson

25) Jo Schlesser (France – 07/07/1968).

The Frenchman was the first owner of the second most expensive car to be auctioned in the world, a Ferrari GTO Berlinetta, which in 2014 sold for $ 38,100,000. With that car he won several long-running races in which he was a specialist. Although he did not give up for his dream of running in the F-1 in which he debuted at 38 years old and was tenth in Germany. He only ran three races in the Máxima and in the third of them he lost his life, at 40 years old.

Jo Schlesser

26) Gerhard Mitter (Germany – 08/01/1969).

He was born in Czechoslovakia but became a German national. A star that was soon extinguished. He was a single-post figure where he won 40 races in Formula Junior. He also showed off in sports cars. But he also didn't want to be left out of the F-1 where he competed in only five competitions. At 33 he died in a test at the Nürburgring.

Gerhard Mitter

27) Piers Courage (Netherlands – 06/21/1970).

He was Sir Frank Williams' first driver in the F-1 and was killed with a car built by an Argentine. He gave the first points in its history to the British team and it was thanks to two second placements in Monaco and the United States. At 28 years old, the Englishman died at the Autodromo de Zandvoort aboard a monopost by the manufacturer Alejandro de Tomaso, who was born in Buenos Aires and emigrated to Italy in 1955.

Piers Courage

28) Jochen Rindt (Italy – 09/05/1970).

The only post-mortem champion in the F-1. After practicing yachting, in a short time he became the first great Austrian pilot. At the time of his fatal accident, he was 28 years old and one of the best in the world. The difference in points he took in 1970 was so great that he died two months before being crowned champion.

Jochen Rindt

29) Jo Siffert (England – 10/24/1971).

He was one of the top Swiss idols in motorsport. After working at his father's dairy, he started motorcycling. Quick grabbed the cars' hands and won the 24 Hours of Le Mans twice in 1966 and 1967. He ran 96 races in the F-1 and died at a 35-year crash in Brands Hatch in a pointless competition. He was fired by 50,000 people on the streets of Freiburg.

Jo Siffert

30) Roger Williamson (Netherlands – 07/29/1973).

An Englishman with little money stood out. It started with a karting that his father put together, which had a workshop. Then he was double champion of British Formula 3 (1971 and 1972), at the time one of the most important promotional categories in the world. In his second career at Maxima, he lost his life at age 25.

Roger Williamson

31) François Cevert (United States – 10/06/1973).

On the team Tyrrell was a sports godson of Sir Jackie Stewart. He liked to play the piano, but being a pilot was better. He was called to be the first French F-1 champion, a merit that was achieved by Alain Prost in 1985. He also showed himself below the car and went out with Brigitte Bardot. In his two complete tournaments he finished third and sixth (one victory). It passed away in the classification in the circuit of Watkins Glen. He was 29 years old and a seer anticipated his death before he was 30 …

François Cevert

32) Peter Revson (South Africa – 04/22/1974).

American who was heir to the Revlon cosmetics fortune. I could have had a quiet life, but the adrenaline was stronger. He was champion in North America of the important CanAm category (1971). In the following two years he ran in F-1 and finished fifth in both tournaments, with two wins in 1973. At the age of 35 he died in a previous trial at the Kyalami Autodrome.

Peter Revson

33) Helmuth Koinigg (United States – 10/06/1974).

Austrian skier who started motorsports in 1969, after buying a Mini Cooper S from Niki Lauda, ​​who needed money to continue his campaign towards the F-1. While his compatriot Koinigg reached the Maximum in 1974 and could only start two races. In the second he had his fatal accident. He left at just 25 years old. It was just 365 days after Cevert's death, on the same track.

Helmuth Koinigg

34) Mark Donohue (Austria – 08/19/1975).

Before graduating as a mechanical engineer, he tried out what it was like on top of race cars and fell in love forever. His studies gave the American a lot of knowledge in preparation and added to his talent he made a promising campaign. He won the Indianapolis 500 Miles in 1972, which was one of his three IndyCar victories. A year earlier he debuted in F-1 and was third in Canada. He could have given much more, but he died in training at Österreichring. He was 38 years old.

Mark Donohue

35) Tom Pryce (South Africa – 03/05/1977).

The Welshman was considered one of the best drivers to run in the rain until the appearance of Ayrton Senna. In 1975, he won the F-1 Race of Champions at Brands Hatch, which was not scoring, with a car from the humble Shadow team. He died at 27 years old. And his fatal destiny was marked: for 1978 he could have raced in Lotus, which that year had the best car. His place was taken by Ronnie Peterson, who died in that season …

Tom pryce

36) Ronnie Peterson (Italy – 09/11/1978).

The Swedish was spectacular. He died at 34 and a great career was cut short. He achieved ten wins in F-1 and in 1978 after his death he was classified runner-up. He was always seen with his wife, Barbro, who later remade his life with another pilot, John Watson, who was friends with Peterson. Beyond seeking comfort in the Irish, there are those who claim that she never got over Ronnie's death and in 1987 committed suicide. She was buried next to Peterson …

Ronnie Peterson

37) Patrick Depailler (Germany – 08/01/1980).

Exponent of a golden French generation. "He was the guy who was looking for risk in everything," James Hunt defined it. Depailler was said to know he was going to die on top of an F-1 car. In his six full seasons he always finished in the top nine. It obtained two victories. At the age of 35, he died in a private Alfa Romeo test on the dangerous German circuit in Hockenheim.

Patrick Depailler

38) Gilles Villeneuve (Belgium – 05/08/1982).

The most famous Canadian pilot, even in popularity, surpassed his son Jacques, who was the F-1 champion in 1997. Gilles always transmitted his amateur spirit and ran without looking for a result or money. He gave one hundred percent on the track and infected thousands around the planet. That is why even today he is remembered with an inexplicable fervor. He died at the age of 32 after a terrible accident in qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix.

Gilles Villeneuve

39) Riccardo Paletti (Canada – 06/13/1982).

On Saturday June 12, 1982 the 22-year-old Italian was very happy. Accompanied by his mother, in his eighth F-1 presence, it was the first time he had managed to qualify to start among the best 26 drivers. But he could not do 100 meters. He had a strong shock at the start. What was his greatest sporting achievement, ended in tragedy.

Riccardo Paletti

40) Elio de Angelis (France – 05/15/1986).

The young Roman of a wealthy family. Her passion for speed was inherited from her father who was a speedboat pilot. Then he showed that he didn't just make it to F-1 because of his budget. He took the Carlos Alberto Reutemann vacancy in Lotus in 1980 and in 1982 he achieved his first win by just 5/1000! about Keke Rosberg. After being overtaken by Ayrton Senna in 1985, he moved to Brabham. In a private test at Paul Ricard he lost his life at the age of 28.

Elius of Angelis

41) Roland Ratzenberger (Italy – 04/30/1994).

A sacrificed. He was a specialist in long-term racing and touring cars. Someone who put on overalls and debuted in the F-1 at the age of 33, in that unforgettable 1994. He gave himself the pleasure of his life. I enjoy it. In his third presentation he died in the classification tests. It was the first life that the fateful weekend was claimed in Imola, where the San Marino Grand Prix was held.

Roland Ratzenberger

42) Ayrton Senna (Italy – 05/01/1994).

Everything is said. After achieving his 65th pole position (record that was just beaten by Michael Schumacher in 2006), with Ratzenberger's death he had a bad feeling for the race. Because he was not comfortable with his car and also saw an ugly ending coming. But it did not cross his mind that the steering column of his Williams, the car of the most powerful team at the time, could be broken. He left at 34 years old.

Ayrton senna

43) María de Villota (England – 11/10/2013).

She wanted to be the first Spanish woman to run in F-1. He was a test pilot for Marussia. In 2012, in a private trial at Duxford Airfield, he collided with a trailer that had a misplaced ramp. He lost his right eye and could not compete anymore. He did not drop his arms and gave motivational talks. A year later she was found dead in her home. The autopsy showed that it was due to natural causes, but related to the neurological injuries suffered in the crash. He was 33 years old.

Maria de Villota

44) Jules Bianchi (Japan – 07/17/2015).

He was left on the road by an absurd incident in Suzuka in 2014, where he collided with a crane that was pulling Adrián Sutil's car. The race should have been neutralized minutes before … After nine months in a coma, at just 25 years old, he died of head injuries. It can be said that he is the angel of Charles Leclerc. They were very close friends. Jules's father helped the Monegasque in its beginnings. Both were members of the Ferrari Academy and the young man from the Principality was able to fulfill his mission at Scuderia.

Jules Bianchi

In 42 of the 70 years there were a total of 82 safety improvements. Only two of them were in the 1950s, which claimed 13 deaths, the same amount as in the 1960s (the most dangerous decades), which had 13 advances in prevention. The measures continued, but in the 1970s ten runners died. From the 1980s, collections increased and four pilots were lost in those years. After the deaths of Ayrton senna and Roland Ratzenberger in 1994, two decades passed for other fatalities.

Meanwhile he circuit that claimed the most lives is the American from Indianapolis (seven) and is followed by the German from the Nürburgring (five).

