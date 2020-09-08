Special Guard and Rocky’s ‘cameo’: find out Sylvester Stallone’s makeup

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Back on TV tonight Special Supervised, a cult of the prison-movie genre directed by John Flynn starring the great Sylvester Stallone, also flanked by Donald Sutherland e Tom Sizemore.

The film, which according to Flynn is a demonstration of Stallone’s talent as an actor, very often underestimated compared to his abilities as a director and screenwriter, includes a curious connection to the Rocky saga.

Yes, because Chink Weber, the character played in the film by Sonny Landham, Sylvester Stallone had originally created it for Rocky II (1979), and in that film he had to be played none other than Chuck Wepner, famous boxer gone down in history as the main source of inspiration for the character of Rocky Balboa. However, Chin’s character was removed from the script for Rocky II during the making, and then Stallone reused that name for Special Supervised.

By the way, the same Chuck Wepner was one of the inmates in the prison where the film was shot. During the filming he met with Stallone and the actor cheered him in front of all the other inmates, telling everyone that Wepner was “the real Rocky“Its popularity skyrocketed, needless to say.

For other insights, we refer you to the review of Supervised Special and a special on the entire Rocky Balboa saga.