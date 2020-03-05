'Spawn' will start shooting this year and owes it to 'Joker'

Share it:

There was a time when we were sure that the comic character Spawn I was coming back two decades later from the first movie with a new reboot However, the news was paralyzed and nothing was heard about the project. Now, it seems we can confirm that the reboot Spawn is back afloat and about to boot. Or at least that ensures Todd McFarlane, the creator of the character for Image Comics in 1992.

As Movieweb collects, McFarlane has stated that calls to launch, once and for all, the reboot of this character have already begun to occur. "Everyone in Hollywood wants a comic film dark with R rating, and 'Spawn' is at the top of your list. Phone calls are coming fast. I've been talking to a couple of people with prizes from the Academy and I have investors lined up, "McFarlane said during the last Fan Expo in Vancouver.

Why now and not before? For the success he has had 'Joker', which has marked a before and after before the perspective of the stories dark, believe the creator of Spawn. "It has changed since 'Joker' going from being me begging them to do a dark and creepy Spawn to be asking them. Then I tell you what will happen this year. This year. And I will direct it. I will direct it. "

Therefore, both parties are interested in getting to work as soon as possible. And as McFarlane himself has said, it will happen this year and with him at the controls. It was in 1997 when the comic was adapted to the big screen under the direction of Mark A.Z. Dippé This time it was Michael Jai White It was he who played Al Simmons. Will you have cameo? Who will be the new antihero? Now that everything seems to go on wheels thanks to the masterful dark work of Todd Phillips which conquered the public and critics, it is only a matter of waiting while the news arrives.