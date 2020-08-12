Entertainment

Spawn: McFarlane surprises fans with the return of a character

August 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Last week, after holding a live on Facebook, the author of Spawn rushed to social media to announce Gunslinger's return. The character, who first appeared in issue 109 of the magazine, is the victim of an ancestral curse – very similar to the one that also afflicted Al Simmons.

McFarlane has attached to his tweet the cover of the next issue, on which Gunslinger is portrayed, declaring himself impatient to observe the feedback from readers. Issue # 309 will arrive in stores on August 26th; below is the official synopsis shared by the publishing house:

"In the first part of Consequence of Sin, Todd McFarlane and Ken Lashley continue to expand the universe of Spawn. Faced with an uncertain future and the legacy of Medieval Spawn – Spawn, She-Spawn and Reaper begin their offensive. However, a historical ally has shown his true nature, meanwhile Cogliostro gathers an army and a new deadly recruit … Gunslinger Spawn "

Spawn officially returned to publication on June 24th, after a period of stalemate imposed by the Coronavirus.

