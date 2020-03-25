Spanish football, with no date for its resumption

Spanish football still there is no date for its resumption. This has been announced in a statement by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), chaired by Luis Rubiales and LaLiga.

"The RFEF approves the suspension of all non-professional competitions until the authorities consider that they can be resumed without risk"they explain in the statement.

From the Federation and LaLiga consider that the date for the return of football should be delegated to "the competent authorities of the Government". "The Monitoring Commission provided for in the current RFEF Coordination Agreement – LaLiga agrees the suspension of professional football competitions until the competent authorities of the Government of Spain and the General Administration of the State consider that they can be resumed and that does not pose any risk to health, "they expand.

"Both the RFEF and LaLiga want to show their greatest public gratitude to all those who are dedicating their best efforts to provide essential services to the Spanish and we also wish show our most sincere memory for all the deceased and an endearing hug from the world of soccer for all the families who are losing loved ones, "they conclude.

The crisis caused by the coronavirus caused the suspension andLast March 12, LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank, whereas days before the RFEF had already ordered the cancellation of all non-professional competitions.

Last week, UEFA decided to postpone the Euro Cup scheduled for June and July to 2021 to favor the possible conclusion of the domestic tournaments and LaLiga President Javier Tebas had expressed optimism in the media that football activity could be resumed mid-May and conclude before July.