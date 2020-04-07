Spanish cinema wants to release its movies in streaming during the quarantine

Share it:

The global health crisis that has paralyzed the world for weeks is going to be long. After the new Bond delayed its release, the calendars of the rest of the majors have been destroyed and the big companies are moving all their releases with a view to a few future days where people will be able to return to the rooms. Now a new option arises that has already started to move in some parts of the world, including Spain: brand new in streaming.

Home theater

A few weeks ago, the national distributor A Contracorriente Films announced its plans to keep releasing your movies through streaming through a platform specifically enabled to host cinema premiere films during the months in which the theaters will be closed for health reasons.

Several cinemas across the country have joined salavirtualdecine.com, a space created so that the public, from their mobile devices, Smart TV and on-line, you can watch theatrical releases scheduled to be released in theaters. The distributor, in collaboration with the more than 70 cinemas adhering to the initiative, intends to continue on-line marketing your upcoming releases, whose access to the viewer has been interrupted by the crisis.

Now, the State Film Association, negotiates with the Institute of Cinematography and Audiovisual Arts (ICAA) the power go ahead with premieres directly on digital platforms, option that is already handled in China. Obviously, it would be an emergency measure while the crisis over the Covid-19 lasts, and "it would not cost the State money, but it would help us to reduce the impact that the pandemic is having on our business," he told the general director of the association, José Nevado.

Right now the situation is dramatic. All cinemas in Spain remain closed and more than 300 shoots have been paralyzed for almost a month. The State Film Association believes that when the confinement season ends, it will still have to go through an adaptation stage, something completely logical on the other hand, and that it will not be an instant massive return.

Releases at will

The theme is something more complex than distribution windows, obsolete since the early days of bluray and that does not seem that they are going to stop sectioning the premieres, although in a much more confusing way than before, where there was only cinema – X months – domestic. Just the other day Álex Mendíbil from Filmoteca told us about it:

The thing now is that these premieres would come voluntarily. There is no platform that is now willing to cover economically (paying in its fair and real measure) all the premieres that are being left in the fridge, so he expects the movement to be voluntary. According to the association itself, there are at least 22 movies that could find their premiere as well. Reasons for hope we have, given the maneuver of A Contracorriente or the premiere of the excellent 'Wild Session' on up to three platforms simultaneously.

But the reality is that no good times are running for anyone, since while digital platforms are squeezing the melon from their content, and new formulas continue to arrive over time, their own productions, their great brand, are equally paralyzed . Now it's time to sit down and try to reach an agreement between producers and distributors in which, hopefully, they take into account who is the last but, what things, the most important link in the chain: the viewer.