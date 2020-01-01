         Spanish cinema closes a disappointing 2019 at the box office, not reaching 100 million euros raised

Share it:

The bad times for the lyric of which the song of Low Strokes spoke have become bad times for Spanish cinema, because, after five consecutive years overcoming the barrier of 100 million euros of collection, our industry will close 2019 with a disappointing 95 million.

This data scales even more if we consider that, in the last 12 months, the box office in Spain has grown 7%, kneading a total close to 625 million euros. This, simply and simply, means that people have gone to the movies more, but have chosen to enjoy foreign feature films, dropping the share of national productions by 15%.

Disney devours the box office

Since ComScore – auditor who monitors Spanish box office data – call for calm, remembering that there is still a last weekend of 2019 in which, except surprise, 'Little Women', 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', 'Jumanji: Next Level' and 'Spies in Disguise' will capture the vast majority of looks, so the deed seems more than complicated.

Santiago Segura's comedy 'Father there is only one' has been the highest grossing Spanish band of 2019, getting a negligible 14.2 million euros that have allowed it to sneak ahead of 'Captain Marvel' – 12.7 million – and 'Spider-Man, away from home' – 13.4 million – in a Top 10 which, except for 'Joker', has been dominated by the iron machinery of Disney.

The Mickey mouse company has phagocyted the annual box office. A franchise blow, and adding 'Star Wars', remakes in real action, animated productions and superhero shared universes, it has been done with more than 70% of the collection. Another worrying fact – both nationally and internationally – more for a 2019 in which only six Spanish films have exceeded three million euros of collection.

we hope that 2020 bring us some other joy.

