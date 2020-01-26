Sports

Spain proclaims European Water polo champion

January 25, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

The Spanish women's water polo team was proclaimed European champion by beating Russia in the final of the tournament played in Budapest (13-12). In a very close final, the Miki Oca players made an excellent final leg of the match to win the gold medal.

It is the second time that Spain, in the women's category, achieves the title of Europe in water polo. He did it in 2014, also with Miki Oca as coach. To those two gold medals we must add the world championship achieved in 2013 (plus two other silvers in 2017 and 2019), the London Olympics silver and the 2018 European championship bronze (in 2008 a silver was also achieved).

Notably Bea Ortiz, player of the CN Terrassa, has been declared MVP of the women's European water polo Budapest 2020, in which she was one of the architects of the second continental title of the Spanish team, which beat Russia in the final 13-12.

READ:  How little! Gareth Bale despises a boy who wanted an autograph

Bea Ortiz, 24, He received the award on the podium installed next to the pool of the Duna Arena, scene of the competition, just before leaving next to the rest of the players of the team that Miki Oca directs to hang the second European gold medal in the history of the national team.

The Spanish player, apart from the game deployed throughout the tournament, has been one of the main gunners, classification that ended up leading the Hungarian Rita Keszthelyi-Nagy, who also received after the final the prize that accredits him as the main scorer. His team, which fell to Spain in the semifinals, ended up hanging bronze by beating the Netherlands

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.