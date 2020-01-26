Spain proclaims European Water polo champion

The Spanish women's water polo team was proclaimed European champion by beating Russia in the final of the tournament played in Budapest (13-12). In a very close final, the Miki Oca players made an excellent final leg of the match to win the gold medal.

It is the second time that Spain, in the women's category, achieves the title of Europe in water polo. He did it in 2014, also with Miki Oca as coach. To those two gold medals we must add the world championship achieved in 2013 (plus two other silvers in 2017 and 2019), the London Olympics silver and the 2018 European championship bronze (in 2008 a silver was also achieved).

Notably Bea Ortiz, player of the CN Terrassa, has been declared MVP of the women's European water polo Budapest 2020, in which she was one of the architects of the second continental title of the Spanish team, which beat Russia in the final 13-12.

Bea Ortiz, 24, He received the award on the podium installed next to the pool of the Duna Arena, scene of the competition, just before leaving next to the rest of the players of the team that Miki Oca directs to hang the second European gold medal in the history of the national team.

The Spanish player, apart from the game deployed throughout the tournament, has been one of the main gunners, classification that ended up leading the Hungarian Rita Keszthelyi-Nagy, who also received after the final the prize that accredits him as the main scorer. His team, which fell to Spain in the semifinals, ended up hanging bronze by beating the Netherlands