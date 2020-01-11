Spain exhibits against Germany and approaches the semifinals

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Spanish handball team is paved the way to the semifinals of the European of Sweden, Austria and Norway, after being imposed this Saturday by a forceful 33-26 a Germany, in a meeting in which the "Hispanics" exhibited the inexhaustible resources they possess both in defense and in attack.

"It is curious that a match that is played when the championship has almost started can mark the tournament," the Spanish international reflected in the previous Joan Cañellas.

A transcendence that seemed to maniatar the players of both teams from the start, who were aware of everything at stake, were especially erratic.

But with a difference, since while "Hispanic" They seemed to be very clear about what they had to do to decant the game in their favor, the German players were baffled by the Spanish defense 5-1.

So it was just a matter of those of Jordi Ribera they will be removed from the nerves above so that the Spanish team escapes on the scoreboard.

Unsurpassed in defense, where Alex Dujshebaev's job in the outpost became an irresolvable problem for Germany, and patients, as never before, in attack, the Spanish team was planted in a seen and not seen with a three-goal income (4-1) on the scoreboard.

Difference that forced to urgently ask for a timeout to the German coach Christian Prokop, fearful that he missed the match almost before starting.

It was no use, however, the break the German team, which when it did not crash with the Spanish defense did so with goalkeeper Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas, who stopped up to seven balls, two of them on penalty kick, in the first part.

Stops that allowed Spain to raise its income even more until it reached a maximum advantage of six goals (10-4) at the equator of the first half.

But if someone thought that the work was done, he was wrong, since Germany's move to a 5-1 defense was enough and, above all, that the Spanish team chained a couple of exclusions so that the Germans would reengage again to the party ( 10-9) with a partial blunt of 0-5.

Although if this selection stands out for something, as Jordi Ribera always stands out, it is because of his mental strength, which is why he recovered numerical equality, Spain He hit another stretch on the marker again (14-10).

Difference that did not go more for the irruption in the game of Johannes Bitter, substitute for a gray Andreas Wolff, that with his final stops he kept the Germans alive (14-11) when he came to rest.

A Bitter that curiously did not appear at the start in the second half replaced by a Wolff, who could not stop any of the first four pitches of the Spanish team, who again acquired a dresser of five goals (18-13) in the scoreboard.

Advantage that the "Hispanics" not only knew how to maintain, but extended once again, with the constant defense changes proposed by the coach and that ended up wrecking Germany.

And is that when the Germans seemed to have found the formula to attack the 5-1 that Spain presented in the first half, Jordo Ribera opted for the 6-0 classic with Viros Morros and Gideon Guardiola on the axis of defense.

But when he began to falter, the "Hispanics" changed back to an advanced defense, which ended up shooting the Spanish team in the scoreboard (26-18)

Result that did not placate the ambition of the Spanish team, which if in defense intelligently managed its resources, no less wisely did it in attack with the different formations raised by Ribera.

It didn't matter if the impetuous Maqueda was there, or the most talented Dani Sarmiento or Alex Dujshebaev, Spain always provided his offensive game with the fluency necessary to find the best placed player to score.

A variety of resources that allowed Spain to reach a maximum income of ten goals (29-19) to nine minutes by the end, with which the "Hispanics" already closed the duel as confirmed by the tight 33-26 final.