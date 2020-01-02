space-opera and western embrace showing the best way to expand the universe 'Star Wars'

Share it:

After 42 years enjoying impossible epic space between droids, Jedis, Sith, laser sabers, inhospitable planets and ships of all imaginable sizes and appearances, it is unnecessary to point out that the 'Star Wars' universe is a vast sandbox in which to shape countless stories, built on a practically inexhaustible mythology.

This has been reflected not only in the rich main enealogy, which has already given its definitive closure with the controversial 'The rise of Skywalker', but in an assortment of spin-offs that – without entering the field of comics, novels and video games— they have explored both the large and the small screen the galactic chronology from different tones and points of view.

After the ambitious and harshly criticized film bets of the two subtitled prequels 'A Star Wars Story' —Films that I have always defended with cape and sword in spite of their weaknesses—, at Disney they have decided to transfer their stories parallel to the cathodic environment with the first series in real action of the franchise: a superb 'The Mandalorian' that should be taken as Referrer when shaping the following approaches to the original material of George Lucas.

For a handful of credits

A man moves along a dusty road to what seems like a town not too welcoming. The canteen door opens, revealing our hero in backlight, in a dueling pose, with his dust cover in the wind – Here is a kind of cape – and with the holster of his revolver – reconverted in a blaster – in view of all the parishioners, who soon focus their attention on the mysterious visitor.

With this cliché – term devoid in this case of any negative connotation -, 'The Mandalorian' begins its exciting journey, embracing the aesthetic, tonal and narrative codes of Western which will mark the eight episodes that make up its first season. A journey brimming with virtues in which the generic fusion shines as the main claim.

This introductory scene is just the first of many references to one of the longest-running genres in film history that encloses the new adventure of 'Star Wars'. These range from situations such as assaults on horseback to sieges to a group of characters locked in an enclosed area, through a treatment of the main bounty hunter, who is known only as "Command" and which could well be the galactic equivalent of the nameless man of Sergio Leone.

This essence of the cinema of the west also transpires in the spirit that surrounds the production and its characters, of a strange solemnity and moral more typical of the terrestrial 1860 than of the year 9 after the Battle of Yavin, and in the way in which he moves these ground rules of the space opera; setting a lucid parallelism between post-civil war North America and a decaying post-imperial galaxy.

Finally, between duels, forges and other canons of the western, it does not take long to emerge the true nature of 'The Mandalorian', which condenses each and every one of the hallmarks – winks and fan service apart— that they have made 'Star Wars' so big and dear: the mysticism that has always surrounded the concept of the Force, the permanence of the veiled conflict between Empire and Republic typical of the saga and the feeling of settling in an almost unbeatable world, full of creatures and surprises of all kinds.

The good, if brief …

Setting aside, if there is something to revere in 'The Mandalorian', that's your bright format. Composed of four pairs of pieces that very little exceed the thirty minute barrier, one cannot help but regret for its short duration after the conclusion of each chapter, but given the refinedness of its narrative and the quality levels that are reached, These "little" pills reaffirm the saying that good, if brief, twice good.

Grim reaper in words and bearer of the maxim that bets on the use of narration in images and not the oral exhibition, the Disney + series is built as a kind of collection of small autoconclusive pieces, each structured in three acts, which show off an exquisite conceptual variety; Special mention for an episode 6 that seems to drink from John Carpenter himself, and for a final heart attack that returns to the quintessential western.

But everything discussed so far would not have, by any means, the same effect without an audiovisual execution at the forefront of the medium. The 15 million dollars with which each chapter has been officially budgeted have been fully justified after seeing the stylized formal festival offered by the directors of the show, among which are Bryce Dallas Howard or the very same Taika Waititi.

Shot with an aspect ratio of 2.39: 1 – known as cinemascope and, again, typical of the western – and taking gold from the spectacular Stagecraft technology —Of which I spoke extensively in this article—, “The Mandalorian” gives us an assortment of snapshots, landscapes and set-pieces to remember that give packaging to the rich lore of the story and raise epic levels to unsuspected limits.

Rounded off by a huge original soundtrack courtesy of Ludwig Goransson which is probably one of the best television has given us in recent years, 'The Mandalorian' is a true delight that, Baby Yoda aside, shows the people of Disney and Lucas Film that "This is the way" to continue expanding the universe 'Star Wars'.