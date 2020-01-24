Space Jam 2: This will be the uniforms of the Looney Tunes and the Monstars

Share it:

There is still a lot left for the premiere of Space Jam 2, the sequel to that movie in which Michael Jordan played basketball with the animated characters of the Looney Tunes. However, its production is ending, and it shows. More than anything because the uniforms that the different teams that will star in the film have already leaked. Only this time it will not be Michael Jordan the main claim, but LeBron James.

Space Jam 2 x Nike 👀 pic.twitter.com/K9rtEV7JAV – J23 iPhone App (@ J23app) January 22, 2020

As you can see, these are completely official kits created by the Nike brand. However, the style is very continuous with respect to what was seen in the first film. Especially in the team in which the Looney Tunes will play. On the other hand, LeBron James will not be the only great star of the NBA present in this sequel. Other players (and WNBA players) such as Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard or Diana Taurasi are also confirmed.

Returning to the kits, the Looney Tunes uniform has the same logo and style as seen in the 1996 film. But it also introduces some novelty. The most notable, the dialogue balloon that says the following "What's up Doc?"

However, the Monstars uniform has undergone a complete overhaul. In the original movie, they were navy blue uniforms with a yellow accent. There was no art in them except for the big white numbers. Now the logo is more evident than ever.

To be more specific, the new shirts change yellow to orange, add a name to make them look much more like normal basketball shirts and, finally, bring a wild color of galactic style to the number to make it stand out. Remember that the premiere of the film is scheduled for July 16, 2021.

