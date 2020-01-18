Space Jam 2 sign Don Cheadle

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Twenty-four years after the premiere of ‘Space jam'(Joe Pytka, 1996), enough that it is time for Warner to take advantage of a franchise that was only present in the hearts of those who were between five and fifteen in 96. Since the news was known, therefore, he encouraged readers from twenty-eight to thirty-eight, or at least those who have not killed their Looney tunes interiors.

We already knew that Lebron James It will be the new protagonist. The former player of the Cavaliers already tried his luck in the cinema with a funny secondary in 'And suddenly you', so hopefully you are comfortable in the middle.

Now, we can also point to the cast of Don Cheadle, an actor who during the last years seems to have focused on his Marvelite side.

"No, I do not interpret myself”, The interpreter has confessed in statements shared by Comicbook. "I can't really tell you what I'm interpreting"

However, that ambiguous “what am i interpreting”Looks like a clue. Is it that your character is not human? Will it be a new monstar?

Terence nance (‘An Oversimplification of Her Beauty’) will be the director of this sequel that already has an official release date by Warner. If you are a fan of the original, write on your agenda on July 16, 2021, a free but complicated weekend, and it will coincide with recent releases like ‘Jurassic World 3’(5 weeks), a Pixar project (4 weeks),‘The batman’(3 weeks) and, above all, the expected and feared‘Indiana Jones 5’.

To return to Stan Podolak? Y Bill murray? We can quench the thirst for space basketball by visiting the original page of the film, a relic that remains intact and that smells like that time that gives me pleasure.