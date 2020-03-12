Space Jam 2, Screenshots – Joker, Pennywise and Mask cameos

Share it:

Before opening the Pandora box that contains Warner's imaginary coarse, let us emphasize that the following leaks are not verified but, as has happened on the MovieWeb portal, the odds that they are real, added to the madness of his proposals, make it impossible that we don't echo.

DCUVERSE, an Instagram account of news related to the DC Universe, has leaked this montage of what appears to be a "behind the scenes" of the visual effects of ‘Space Jam 2’In which different members of the cast and crew of the film appear spinning a basketball.

The funny thing comes when we compile the different Warner brand characters that the video includes and that could be part of the film and, among them, we see a version of the Joker similar to that of Jared Leto in 'Suicide squad’(David Ayer, 2016), to the Cruel Witch of the West from Margaret Hamilton in 'The Wizard of Oz’(Victor Fleming, 1939), the Pennywise from Bill Skarsgård in 'Item’(Andy Muschietti, 2017), something similar to Voldemort from Ralph Fiennes in the saga Harry Potter And, if all this were not enough, to the good of Stanley Ipkiss, the guy that Jim Carrey gave life in the always fantastic ‘The mask’(Chuck Russell, 1994).

It seems that, beyond Looney tunes, in 'Space Jam 2'They are ready to meet the entire Warner universe.

Directed by Terence Nance, and with a script by Andrew Dodge, ‘Space Jam 2’Will be starring Lebron James and its scheduled release date is July 16, 2021.