Space Invaders: Invisible Collection for Switch is shown in the debut trailer

After the announcement of Space Invaders: Invisible Collection for Switch dating back to last June, finally the new collection of Space Invaders was shown in action on the hybrid consoles of Nintendo with a debut trailer: you can find it at the top of the news.

Space Invaders: Invisible Collection includes several games in the series, from classics to recent chapters published in recent years. The game will be marketed in two versions containing the following titles in the series:

Standard Edition of Space Invaders: Invisible Collection

Special Edition of Space Invaders: Invisible Collection

Space Invaders (1978, Arcade) – Original Version

Space Invaders (1978, Arcade) – Color Version

Space Invaders Part II (1979, Arcade)

Majestic Twelve: The Space Invaders Part IV (1990, Arcade)

Super Space Invaders '91 (1991, Arcade) – Overseas Version of Majestic Twelve

Space Invaders Extreme (2018, PC)

Space Invaders Gigamax 4 SE (2018, Real Event) – Supports Four-Player Co-op

Arkanoid Vs. Space Invaders (2017, iOS / Android)

Space Invaders DX (1994, Arcade)

Space Cyclone (1980, Arcade)

Lunar Rescue (1979, Arcade)

Recall that the debut of Space Invaders: Invisible Collection is scheduled for March 26 in Japan, on Nintendo Switch. At the moment we report the news, the release of the collection was confirmed only for the country of the Rising Sun, without any reference to the possibility of seeing the game also in the West.

Waiting to know more details later, we leave you with the debut trailer of Space Invaders: Invisible Collection reported at the top of the news.