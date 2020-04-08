         'Space Force': Steve Carell's space comedy for Netflix already has a release date and first images

Share it:

Netflix's response HBO's cute 'Avenue 5' is about. Next May 29 'Space Force' will take off from the hand of Steve Carell and Greg Daniels, old partners of the historic 'The Office' with a new comedy about another workplace focused on those responsible for creating a sixth division on Earth of the Armed Forces dedicated to outer space.

In the orbit of laughter

Almost three months have passed since the last news about Steve Carell's ambitious new series, 'Space Force', and the awaited series already has a premiere date on Netflix. The series, one of the new platform originals that should take over in 2020, is co-created by Carell with the creator of 'The Office'Greg Daniels in his first television comic series since the NBC classic closed.

A highly decorated pilot who dreams of leading the Air Force, Gen. Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell), will be swept away when seen forced to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the Armed Forces of the United States: the Space Force. Skeptical and dedicated, Mark moves to a remote base in Colorado, where he and a diverse team of scientists are tasked with taking the American boots to the moon (again) in a hurry and thus achieving full spatial dominance.

This new "star war" promises another comedy in the workplaceThis time in one where the stakes are high and the ambitions are even higher. John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, and Ben Schwartz also star in a series that also features Lisa Kudrow and Noah Emmerich.

'Space Force' seems to be a reunion of old teammates, although after the latest revelations about Carell's farewell to the series they leave a shadow of bitter suspicion in the relationship between star and creator. Anyway, in a few weeks we will be there to laugh again with the talent of two of those responsible for some of the most hilarious moments of American television comedy.