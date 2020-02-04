Entertainment

Space Battleship Yamato 2205 will debut next winter

On the occasion of a musical event staged last Monday, the screenwriter and composer of Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2022 – Harutoshi Fukui – has revealed that the direct sequel (Space Battleship Yamato 2005: A New Journey) will be available in Japan starting next winter.

Furthermore, he said the project will stage a "small, decisive battle". Fukui himself (Captain Harlock 3D, Gundam UC, Yamato 2202) will return to deal with the script and the musical composition of the series, while Shoji Nishizaki (son of the co-creator of the series Yoshinobu Nishizaki) will take on the role of executive producer.

As for the other staff members who will return from the previous feature film, we mention Hideki Oka for the scripts, Nobuteri Yuki in the role of character designer, Junichiro Tamamori, Yasuchi Ishizu and Mika Akitaka (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin, Strike the Blood) will take care of the mecha design. Akira Myagara will contribute to the drafting of the music sector.

Nobuyoshi Habara will return to the direction of the project at the MOTHER studio.

Battleship Yamato is a series born from the inspiration of Leji Matsumoto, and which over time has given birth to three seasons aired between 1977 and 1983. Space Battleship Yamato 2205: a New Journey is the eighth film of the franchise, and will be set three years after the events of its predecessor.

The first nine minutes of Star Blazers Battleship Yamato 2202 are available on the production Youtube channel.

