         'Southland Tales': Richard Kelly works on a prequel to his dystopian delusion that will mix live action and animation

Richard Kelly's filmography may not stand out for its length, but four feature films have been enough to generate huge amounts of conversation. It may be that 'Donnie Darko' has been his most commented work, but we should not let 'Southland Tales' be forgotten. his second work released in 2007 after receiving harsh criticism at the Cannes Film Festival and after a reassembly that did not prevent the crash at the box office.

Kelly's original idea, as she told Kevin Smith in a podcast in 2010, was "tell the full story of 'Southland Tales' in six chapters", and it seems that the director is one step closer to achieving it. During a viewing party of the organized feature film on his Twitter account, the Virginian has announced that there is 4K restorations on the way, both for the Cannes and the film version, and which has completed an "ambitious new script" for a prequel to 'Soutland Tales' he hopes he can lead.

As Kelly comments in her series of tweets, the existing 'Southland Tales', starring Dwayne Johnson, Seann William Scott and Sarah Michelle Gellar, covers the second half of her six-episode saga, having used as the basis for shaping his new script the comics he created with Brett Weldele covering the first three episodes.

#SouthlandTales is a six-chapter saga. The existing film covers the second half. I wrote graphic novels with @brettweldele that cover the first three chapters. I have completed an ambitious new script that uses the novels as a blueprint for an ambitious new film. #SouthlandNow – Richard Kelly (@JRichardKelly) April 5, 2020

But this is not all, because the director has also dropped that his new 'Southland Tales' is conceived as a hybrid between real action and animation, and that he will take advantage of the evolution of the visual effects to be able to shape his vision of the prequel of what he defines as his "most loved" film.

There is no doubt that 'Southland Tales' is not an easy movie to watch, much less digest, but the story of Boxer, Krysta and David, halfway between the thriller, comedy and the sci-fi story with time travel well worth a check now that a prequel is closer than ever. It seems complicated that it will materialize, but Kelly has said that, if it is released, it will be accompanied by a new version of the original with additional material, so you will have to cross your fingers.

