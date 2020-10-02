South Park, in the special episode something never seen before on the show

South Park returned yesterday with a special episode, the first in the COVID-19 era, which gathered all the fans of the animated series created by Matt Stone and Trey Parker more than twenty years ago for Comedy Central on Amazon Prime Video. The new episode of South Park contains a novelty that has never been seen before on the show.

In the episode it is stated that Stan’s father, Randy Marsh, is responsible for the Coronavirus, and he sighted the only black pupil in the school being shot by the police. So far nothing new, it is the classic South Park modus operandi of dealing with issues concerning the political situation.

However in this episode the characters break the fourth wall, addressing the public directly, inviting them to leave their homes and go to vote in the next presidential elections, which will see the Republican and current president of the United States, Donald Trump, and the Democrat Joe Biden against each other.

Never had such a thing happened on the show in previous decades. In the past it has happened that the characters referred to themselves by claiming to be characters in a TV show but had never gone so far as to break the fourth wall, even making an appeal to vote, ‘betraying’ their usual world view, or ‘all this sucks’.

The announcement of The Pandemic Special has been quite controversial and criticized, as is customary for the series.

In February, a She-Hulk author accused South Park of ‘cultural damage’ to contemporary society.