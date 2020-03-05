Souls in the time of the Coronavirus. Eren's voice actor won't take part in an event

Share it:

These days, as it should be, we are not talking about anything but Coronavirus, the bomb that is making the world tremble, that is creating a lot of inconvenience and is leaving behind a trail of deaths. Only in Italy, because of the infections, are postponing sporting events, fairs and even schools, today, have been closed.

The situation is obviously in progress, but the problems that the virus is causing are touching a little all sectors. From entertainment to cheap and, all over the world and not only in our country. So much so that the epidemic was also affected by the anime market. Many new releases and broadcasts have been postponed and events, such as theAnime Japan 2020 that was to be held later this month, they are been canceled.

Japan, like many other states, has taken security measures to address the problem and these measures have blocked Yuki Kaji, the voice actor of Eren ne The attack of the Giants and the producer Kensuke Tateishi, from participating inAnime Festival 2020 held in Australia and in which the two were to take part.

The Coronavirus is alarming everyone, the balance is also there Tokyo Olympics this summer, which was also intertwined with a series of anime and manga themed events.

I will share the news of non-participation of the two figures at the Anime Festival 2020 in Australia he was the Twitter user that we now know well, @AoTWiki, through a post that we report at the bottom of this article. Obviously it is hoped that Yuki Kaji and Kensuke Tateishi will still be able to release updates about it the fifth and final season of the anime which, remember, is expected to come out later this year.

And while the manga continues the race towards the end, with Eren preparing to implement his plans and the Exploration Corps trying to do something, the world remains waiting for the Coronavirus situation to stabilize.

How did you hear about the voice actor and producer of The Attack of the Giants not participating in Australia's upcoming Anime Festival 2020? Let us know below in the comments.

