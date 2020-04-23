Entertainment

Souls are at risk: the 2020 shows will suffer further postponements according to Sponichi

April 22, 2020
2020 did not open in the best way for the world, given the Chinese Coronavirus epidemic which then became a pandemic and which is putting pressure on every industry. Now that countermeasures have also been taken in Japan, the anime world is also undergoing various repercussions with several postponements of this spring's shows.

After souls like Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld fully postponed and others like ONE PIECE temporarily suspended, the list has lengthened a lot in recent days. There are many anime and animated films paused and the situation will only get worse, according to the Japanese newspaper Sponichi.

Because of the difficulties caused by the Coronavirus, many television stations are in fact thinking of postponing all the anime titles scheduled for the summer season, starting in July, and the autumn season, starting in October. The newspaper reports a rumor that emerged from an insider of one of these stations according to which the production of an anime takes longer than that of a normal show. This will result in a delay in these productions even if the situation should return to normal.

READ:  Berserk: will the manga pause again immediately after chapter 360?

The main difficulties of the studios are the animations contracted to foreign production houses, in China and Korea in particular, and the dubbing that is usually carried out by bringing all the cast together. Also, postpone the souls expected in this spring season to the summer or autumn season will naturally lead to a flooding of the schedules which will require further referrals. All 2020 will therefore be at risk and it will not be a surprise to see stocks slated for October to start or mid 2021.

Last week, animator Eiichi Kuboyama had already guaranteed that the entire anime summer season was at risk.

