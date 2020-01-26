SoulCalibur 6's new trailer features Samurai Shodown's Haohmaru

Share it:

During the EVO Japan 2020 that is taking place at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Bandai Namco Entertainment presented the first gameplay trailer of , wrestler of the Samurai Shodown universe who will join the roster of SoulCalibur 6 as part of the second character pass.

Haohmaru is undoubtedly one of the most famous fighters in the SNK fighting game series, where he plays the main role. He made his debut in the progenitor of the series and then appeared in all the numerous subsequent chapters. Thanks to this crossover initiative, Haohmaru will appear for the first time in the SoulCalibur series, where he will once again prove his incredible swordsman skills. You can admire him in combat in the gameplay trailer attached at the top of this news, good vision!

The second season of SoulCalibur 6 content kicked off last November with the launch of Hilde, the first of four additional characters included in Season Pass 2. Haohmaru, the second fighter, is still without a release date, while the identity of the other two is currently unknown. Recall that SoulCalibur 6 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The Season Pass 2 is on sale at a price of 33.99 euros, and in addition to the four additional fighters it also offers four Character Creation Sets and the music tracks of SoulCalibur 4 and 5.