SoulCalibur 6: presented Setsuka, wrestler arriving soon via DLC

The Japan Fighting Game Publishers Roundtable event that aired tonight proved to be memorable for all lovers of fighting games. Bandai Namco Entertainment, in addition to announcing Season 4 of Tekken 7, has also revealed a juicy novelty for his other fighting game, SoulCalibur 6, in the form of a new fighter.

SoulCalibur 6 will soon welcome two new downloadable content. The first, the DLC11, is certainly the most interesting since it will introduce a new fighter, the assassin Setsuko. The DLC12 will instead be represented by the Character Creation Set E. Both will be published in a few days, that is Tuesday 4 August.

Setsuka showed up adequately in the trailer that you can also view at the top of this news. It's about an old acquaintance of the series, who made his debut in SoulCalibur 3. He also wields his trust in this sixth chapter Ugetsu Kageuchi, a iaitō stuck in the handle of an oil-painted umbrella, and relies on the style of struggle Shinden Tsushima Ryu Battoujyutsu. For the occasion, however, she sports brand new clothing. Like the other additional fighters, Setsuka will also be accompanied by a new story from the Chronicles of the Soul and parts for the themed creation.

SoulCalibur 6, remember, is available for purchase on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Owners of the Microsoft home console can find it also in the Xbox Game Pass catalog. The DLC11 with Setsuka and the DLC12 with the Character Creation Set E, remember, will be published on Tuesday 4 August. They can be downloaded at no additional cost by all owners of the SoulCalibur 6 Season Pass 2, sold for € 32.99.