SoulCalibur 6 on Nintendo Switch? The producer comes back to talk about it

February 9, 2020
Garry
2 Min Read
At the end of 2017, Motohiro Okubo, producer of SoulCalibur 6, expressed himself on the possible arrival of the fighting game on Nintendo Switch. At the time, he said that the team was thinking about it and that largely depended on the possibility of adapting the Unreal Engine to the hybrid hardware, which had been on the market for a few months.

Since then more than two years have passed: SoulCalibur 6 has been released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, and has already greeted the arrival of the second season of content. As for the publication on Nintendo Switch, however, no step forward has been taken. Speaking to SoulCaliburCommunity.com, Okubo confessed that nothing has been decided yet, for the simple reason that there was no time to think about a port for Switch: "I will reply seriously. I remember telling you that we weren't sure we could convert SoulCalibur 6 to Nintendo Switch. I said we would look into the situation, well … when I said it I didn't know there was going to be a Season 2, and now that we are working on it I will be completely honest with you saying that we did not have time to think about Switch porting. So basically, the situation has not changed much. "

Nothing to do, therefore. At the moment there is no version for Nintendo Switch in the pipeline, as the team is focusing all its resources on the post-launch support of the other versions, and on Season 2 of SoulCalibur 6, which has already welcomed Hilde and which is preparing to welcome three additional wrestlers, including Samurai Shodown's Haohmaru. The SoulCalibur World Tour is also scheduled for 2020.

