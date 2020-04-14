         'Soul': the new Pixar delays its release in front of the closing of cinemas by the coronavirus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Yesterday, accompanying the first official image of 'Dune', in which we could take a first look at Thimotée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, we told you that Denis Villeneuve's feature film was one of the few that kept its original release date in full flood of delays due to the coronavirus, being another of the great titles that remained unchanged 'Soul', new from Pixar.

But, as my grandmother used to say, the joy is short-lived in the poor man's house, and Disney has just announced that, with the cinemas closed, the animated adventure of its most prestigious studio will finally delay its release from June 19 to November 20 of this same year. The box office binge that awaits us in the pre-Christmas campaign begins to give vertigo.

The delay of 'Soul', directed by Pete Docter and Kemp Powers, thus joins the massive restructuring of the Casa del Ratón calendar that has affected titles such as 'Mulan', 'Black Widow' and 'The Eternals'. Furthermore, it has been reported that 'Raya and the Last Dragon', has also postponed its arrival in cinemas from November 25 to March 12, 2021.

Just yesterday, during his last appearance, French President Emmanuel Macron estimated that the reopening of cinemas and the celebration of festivals in the French country will be postponed until approximately mid-July. Taking this into account, and extrapolating it beyond its borders, we can get an idea of ​​what this 2020 film course will look like.