'Soul': everything we know about the new Pixar

Pixar has been surprising us since its inception. Back in the distant 1994, from the studios located in California, they had an idea that would revolutionize the cinema: we talked about 'Toy Story'. That movie was a revolution in digital and computer design, and the heart of the story rivaled other films of the same year. Because that's what stood out in the company's projects: The heart and soul of each project.

And it is precisely that last about what they will tell us in their new film, which responds to the name of 'Soul' ('Alma' in English), and that is one of the most ambitious (and complex) of the company, functioning as a sort of 'emotional' sequel to 'Reverse'. At last we have already been able to take a look at the first teaser of the film and it is clear that it will be a new masterpiece of Pixar, intended for both children and adults, launching the question: How would you like to be remembered?

What will 'Soul' go about? When it premieres? Who will be in voice sharing? And, most importantly: will it have connection with any other Pixar movie?

'Soul' Release Date

'Soul', the new Pixar, comes to us in summer, as the company has done so many times: take advantage of the holidays to launch its most powerful films. Specifically, the premiere date chosen is the June 19, 2020. You will have to watch them on the billboard with 'Staten Island', the new comedy by Judd Apatow.

In addition, that June premieres 'Wonder Woman 1984', the remake of 'Candyman', 'A street in New York' and 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

'Soul' Synopsis

The synopsis of 'Soul' is more complicated to summarize and makes it one of the company's most complex and risky projects. The official synopsis is as follows:

Have you ever wondered where your passion comes from, your dreams, your interests? What makes you be … YOU? In 2020, Pixar Animation Studios will take you on a journey from the streets of New Yor to the cosmic kingdoms to discover the answers to life's most important questions.

In this movie we will meet Joe Gardner, a jazz musician professor who has been looking for an opportunity all his life and, when he finds it, suffers an accident that transports him to a place where souls are trained and studied for … well, to be souls. They come to the so-called Seminary You. There he will meet 22, one of those souls, who will teach him the meaning of life.





'Soul' Cast

The voice cast will be led by:

Jamie Foxx as Joe Gardner

Tina Fey as 22

Phylicia Rashad

In addition, it will also feature the voices of Daveed Diggs (famous for his participation in the musical of 'Hamilton') Y Questlove, one of the members of the musical group The Roots, the band in charge of putting music in the program of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

'Soul' Director

The director of the movie is Pete Docter, responsible for Pixar successes as 'UP', and will be accompanied by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross in the soundtrack (authors of the bso of 'The Social Network').

'Soul' Trailer

We already have the first teaser of the movie:

In addition, we could see a small clip on the Disney D-23, which showed the beginning of the film, with the protagonist Joe Gardner playing a small piece of jazz to be part of an improvisation group and, after being accepted, suffers an accident and wakes up in a completely different place.

'Soul' Images

These are the first images of 'Soul':

'Soul' Poster

This is the first poster of 'Soul':

And this is the official logo: