Sorcerer exhibits the chilling “mooring” that Sherlyn made to José Luis Roma (VIDEO)

This year has been very controversial for Geraldine Bazán and Sherlyn. The second, after Tvnotas revealed that he recommended Gabriel Soto's ex resort to his sorcerer to do a "job" for the actor and his current partner, Irina Baeva.

Now, Jorge Clarividente shows not only the “job” that Bazan would have asked for, but also the one that Sherlyn commissioned him, to supposedly “tie up” and retain his ex-boyfriend, José Luis, a member of Río Roma.

Jorge Clarividente invited the Telemundo cameras to take a tour of the pantheon where he did the work for the celebrities.

There he dug up a goat tongue and a photograph of the member of Río Roma:

Here are the evidences, so that you can see the remains of what was a goat's tongue, nothing more and the photograph is still there. It is more or less 30-40 centimeters deep ”.

With information on Drop the Soup.

You may also be interested: Sherlyn surprises everyone with the announcement of her pregnancy