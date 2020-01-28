Sophie Wessex, who is Queen Elizabeth's daughter-in-law who could become the "new Meghan" in royal duties

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

You heard the name of Sophie Wessex? No? Then get ready, because if you followed the exit of the scene Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the British royal family, you will have understood that the Sussex have created a lot of turmoil in the court, not only at a family level but also at a "professional" level. After all, they have left two vacant roles that must be filled with the work of someone equally well-liked and loved at court and by subjects, but above all trusted.

Sophie Wessex. Michela fiorentino capoferri / eva novelliGetty Images

Between Royal Family news the name of Sophie Wessex has popped up, who may have a new one ruolo after #Megxit. Sophie Wessex is the wife of the last of the children of the queen or the Prince Edward but above all she is among the loyal ones of the sovereign: she has never abandoned her, she is very loved in the palace and she has never launched flame scandals and gossip (like sister-in-law Lady Diana or Sarah Ferguson, first wives of Prince Charles and Prince Andrew). The royal insiders are all in agreement that the former commoner and now Duchess of Wessex Sophie is the "new Meghan": now that she has left the scene and lives in Canada with Archie and the Prince Harry you need someone trusted at court who can carry out some pieces of their work without staining the Crown with other crises.

We would have bet everything on York sisters, but the transition is still in progress: as they say, it's a dirty job but someone has to do it, right? Sophie Wessex could be the right person: it is no coincidence that the Queen Elizabeth you love it.

Royal Family news, will Sophie Wessex be the new Meghan Markle?

Sophie with her husband, Prince Edward Earl of Wessex, at the evening with African diplomats together with Kate and William. WPA PoolGetty Images

We imagine these weeks after the release of the scene Sussex as a moment of great confusion at court: who will take the patronage left free by Harry and Meghan? Who will carry on the work of senior royals that previously covered them and now no longer? The rumors that Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Wessex will take the reins of the situation are becoming more insistent. At the event with African dignitaries at Buckingham Palace hosted for the first time by William and Kate Middleton they were there too and on Twitter everyone confirmed that the monarchy of the future, now that the Sussex are no longer there, will increasingly have this face (and that of their children).

At Ascot 2019, in addition to Queen Elizabeth and Sophie Wessex there is also Zara Tindall, one of The Queen's most loved grandchildren. Max Mumby / IndigoGetty Images

In addition, Sophie Wessex is not only much loved by Queen Elizabeth but also by the other royals: at the gala evening with Kate and William many noticed the harmony with the grandchildren of Sophie and Edoardo Wessex, but you just have to see the photos of The Queen with her daughter-in-law to see how close she is, from Ascot to the Sandringham masses.

Who is Sophie Wessex, Queen Elizabeth's favorite daughter-in-law

Sophie Wessex is a commoner like Kate Middleton, she has worked in public relations for years and married Prince Edward in 1999. Max Mumby / IndigoGetty Images

You may not know, but Sophie Wessex (her real surname is Rhys-Jones) is a commoner: she comes from a normal family, with ancient aristocratic origins but not very bourgeois and she made her bones first by studying as a secretary and then as an expert in public relations, an area in which he worked for several years even after marriage. He met the fourth child of Queen Elizabeth through mutual friends and married him in 1999: they have two children, Lady Louise Wessex and James, Viscount Severn who are still small but obviously have real blood flowing in their veins and have been participating in all the family events for several years.

The Wessex family at Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding in May 2018. ANDREW MILLIGANGetty Images

Of all the daughter-in-law of Queen Elizabeth, she is the only one who has never "betrayed" her: her son Edward, who is 16 years younger than Prince Charles and therefore is very far from her older brothers, has never given scandal and actively works for Queen Elizabeth. The role of the Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex could change soon, with the farewell of Harry and Meghan many are betting on the couple.

The The Sun (via Cosmo US) said Sophie Wessex is the right person to fill the role left uncovered by Meghan Markle now that the Royal Family needs stability.

Sophie has long been the Queen's favorite and has made it known that she would gladly help restore some order. Sophie is very popular with other royals like Carlo and Camilla and has proven herself very good at public commitments.

A good resume, isn't it? Just in recent days, in the midst of the post-storm Sussex, Sophie Wessex flew to Sierra Leone on behalf of her Majesty, to meet the children of the local schools and speak with the members of the associations she presides over.

Everyone liked her way of doing open but always respectful of the protocol that brought her to where she is now: to be one of the women closest to the sovereign of England and also one of the most loved royals. Of all the people who gravitate around The Queen, remember that she is the only one who can get on the royal limousine with her to the church of Sandringham or Balmoral during the winter and summer, a noteworthy honor.

The Queen and Sophie Wessex drive together to Balmoral church in August 2019. John Linton – PA ImagesGetty Images

It really will be Sophie Wessex the new Meghan Markle or will the Duchesses of York Eugenia and Beatrice gradually acquire a new, more public role? We will see, but you sharpen your sight: the changes of the most loved royal family in the world will take place right before your eyes, when you least expect them.

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE