 Sophie Turner "would kill" for participating in future X-Men movies

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The premiere of "The New Mutants" It is completely up in the air due to the current location caused by COVID-19, but the future of the X-Men is also completely unknown now that they are in the hands of Marvel Studios. Everything indicates that the mutant universe created by Fox will be completely ignored, but who knows if they will give us any surprises in this regard, for example, recovering some actors for these new versions of the actors.

During an interview with Variety, they asked Sophie Turner for all this uncertainty and the possibility of returning to the franchise. The person in charge of playing Jean Gray in these latest installments of the prequel trilogy admits that she knows absolutely nothing about what will happen but is more than willing to reincarnate the character if they offered it to her:

I don't even know what the deal is, whether Disney wants to continue the X-Men journey or not. But I would always like to go back to that character, that cast and that experience. We had a great time in those movies. I would kill to return.

Turner portrayed Jean in "X-Men: Apocalypse" and "X-Men: Dark Phoenix", being in the latter where he played a leading role since he had his final transformation as Dark Phoenix, and although the film was going to serve to close the arc of the X-Men at the hands of Fox, it was not exactly the best received film of the saga .

At the moment we are still waiting to know what will happen to the mutants at the UCM after Kevin Feige has already confirmed that they are working on the "mutants", without specifying much more.

Via information | Variety