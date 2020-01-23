Entertainment

Sophie Turner wants to date Lizzie McGuire

January 23, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Frazer HarrisonGetty Images

Everything indicates that it is a most normal Tuesday in your life until you find out that Sophie Turner is such a fan of izz Lizzie McGuire ’ and the arrival of his ‘reboot’ like you. Since we were confirmed that the broadcast was a reality, we dreamed that this moment arrives as soon as possible. Meanwhile, it is already in charge Hilary Duff to liven up the wait with unimportant details such as the first image of Lizzie and Gordo together in the series, the long-awaited reunion of the McGuire family in full or giving us clues of the styles he will carry in his role as Lizzie.

But, apparently, we are not the only ones sad with the rumor that the filming of the ‘reboot’ saying is paralyzed … Is it because they don’t find a girl to Miranda's role? Why Sophie Turner is 100% willing.

Last Monday, the actress of ‘Game of Thrones’ recorded some ‘stories’ on Instagram for her fans in which she expressed her unease for para Lizzie McGuire ’filming stoppage. But that didn't stop Sophie Turner from offering to act in the ‘revival’ like, nothing more and nothing less, than the protagonist’s best friend: "Does Miranda leave this season? Because I'm here. I'm available. I am your new Miranda", the actress requested. "Lizzie McGuire staff, please call me", he concluded.

READ:  All television series ending in 2020

Sophie, we sign where it is necessary for this to come true, but we are very afraid that, although the ‘cast’ of the series has changed a lot during all these years, dying as a brunette is not going to make you look more like Lalaine Vergara-Pardas.

In any case, we would be even more "living" if the actress is serious and, by some divine miracle, the producers listen to her proposal. Is this Sophie Turner's next job? We will continue to inform.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.