Sophie Turner wants to continue in the Marvel X Men

To the bumpy and fluctuating road of the Pratulla-X On the big screen, two new problems were added last year. On the one hand, the poor reception of ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’(Simon Kinberg, 2019) put the saga back in the not-so-attractive spot it was behind‘X-Men: The Final Decision’(Brett Ratner, 2006). On the other, the absorption of Fox (owner of the mutant rights) by Disney (owner of the rest of the planet) placed the future of the changing franchise in an unstable event horizon that we will follow with interest in the coming years.

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares for the arrival of the mutants, probably with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’(Taika Waititi, 2022), some of its titular performers have begun to show their lively readiness to resume their roles.

"I don't even know what the deal is, if Disney wants to continue the X-Men journey or not"He comments Sophie Turner in an interview with Variety. "I will always be ready to return to that character, to that cast and that experience. We had a wonderful time with those movies. I'd kill to go back"

Turner, known for embodying the sufferer and brilliantly empowered Sansa Stark in 'Game of Thrones’Came to the mutant franchise in‘X-Men: Apocalypse’(Bryan Singer, 2016) to play a young woman Jean gray that, in the future, would serve to trigger the expected Dark Phoenix. Whether it was in a hurry, or because of the always complex agenda of ideas of the now (luckily for all) hidden Bryan Singer, the 2019 title precipitated all that in an episode not too interesting.

Despite this, and remembering the brilliant cast associated with the product and its ability to re-do a couple of really interesting titles every time it goes down, it would be great if Kevin Feige and company had Turner and his companions among their plans.

While this happens, let's remember that we have pending pendientesThe new mutants’(Josh Boone, 2020), which will premiere sometime in the past while, in our timeline, it finds itself in obscure limbo again.