Sophie Turner wants Miranda's role in ‘Lizzie McGuire’ reboot ’

Hilary Duff premieres on Instagram the long hair with which we imagine the imminent Lizzie McGuire.

Disney + has published two seconds of Lizzie McGuire's 'teaser' and fans have gone crazy.

Everything indicates that it is a most normal Tuesday in your life until you find out that Sophie Turner is such a fan of izz Lizzie McGuire ’ and the arrival of his ‘reboot’ like you, and now you are ‘living’.

Since we were confirmed that the broadcast was a reality, we dreamed that this moment arrives as soon as possible. Meanwhile, it is already in charge Hilary Duff to liven up the wait with unimportant details such as the first image of Lizzie and Gordo together in the series, the long-awaited reunion of the McGuire family in full or giving us clues of the styles he will carry in his role as Lizzie.

But, apparently, we are not the only ones sad with the rumor that the filming of the ‘reboot’ saying is paralyzed … Is it because they don’t find a girl to Miranda's role? Why Sophie Turner is 100% willing.

Sophie Turner offers to play Miranda in the ‘reboot’ of Lizzie McGuire (and we are ‘living’)

Last Monday, the actress of ‘Game of Thrones’ recorded some ‘stories’ on Instagram for her fans in which she expressed her unease for para Lizzie McGuire ’filming stoppage. But that did not prevent Sophie Turner from offering to act in the ‘revival’ like, nothing more and nothing less, than the protagonist’s best friend: “Is Miranda leaving this season? I'm here. I'm available. I am your new Miranda", the actress requested. "Lizzie McGuire staff, please call me", he concluded.

Sophie, we sign where it is necessary for this to come true, but we are very afraid that, although the ‘cast’ of the series has changed a lot during all these years, dying as a brunette is not going to make you look more like Lalaine Vergara-Pardas.

In any case, we would be even more "living" if the actress is serious and, by some divine miracle, the producers listen to her proposal. Is this Sophie Turner's next job? We will continue to inform.