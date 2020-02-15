Entertainment

Sophie Turner responds to Joe Jonas for Valentine's Day with this photon

February 15, 2020
Maria Rivera
After what Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas At the beginning of the week, the headlines will star for their possible pregnancy, it is true that none of them have yet spoken about it. But, what they have done during these last hours has been to shout their love to the four winds. And, for that, nothing better than social networks to melt with your messages.

The first one to wear very romantic was Joe Jonas, who did not hesitate for a moment to upload a photo of the actress, taking advantage of the fact that he was GaveValentine's Day. In addition, he added a little grace to so much sugar of the February 14th, climbing an affectionate but very funny Storie where the couple is perfectly combined with a pink eyeshadow.

But not only the singer has wanted celebrate your love on the most romantic day of the year, Sophie Turner He also wanted to make his small tribute with this photon.

Sophie Turner answers Joe Jonas for Valentine's Day with this cute and beautiful photo of him

The actress did not want to be left behind after seeing her husband's love samples and Wished you a happy Valentine's Day in a very 2020 way, through Instagram Stories. Sophie Turner posted a picture of Joe smiling and with very bright eyes, and wrote "Happy Valentine's Day to this damn hot muffin"How romantic!

Although Joe was the first to congratulate the actress on Valentine's Day, it is true that she has been carried away by this day so full of love and high doses of sugar to tell her how much she loves him and make all your fans melt in love with everything the couple does.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

