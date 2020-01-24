Sophie Turner, protagonist of the new Louis Vuitton

Share it:

After finishing 'Game of Thrones', in the last thing we could see Sophie Turner has been in the new music video of the Jonas Brothers, but it seems that the actress has not wasted time, since she now tops the list of celebrities that star in the latest campaign of the famous luxury firm, Louis Vuitton. Turner has joined other famous faces like Chloë Grace Moretz, Emma Roberts or Jaden Smith in which it has already become one of the most campaigns cool of 2020.

In a press release, a spokesman for the brand explained that this collection follows the following motto: "fashion is a novel", motto that accompanies this promotion, where we can see all these celebs as its the stars of different horror novels vintage. "These characters in our closet set the stage for our days, our moods, our lives."





The collection, designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, is bold but classic, true to the style of the brand. In addition, to be exact to the theme chosen to launch these garments, one of the shirts of the collection even has printed on it the original cover of the 1971 novel by William Peter Blatty, 'The Exorcist'. Other famous faces that have joined this special campaign are Billie lourd, who shares a poster with his partner 'American Horror Story', Cody Fern, Jennifer Connelly, Alicia Vikander and even the actress of 'Pose', Angelica Ross. Both Sophie and Chloë repeat again with the firm, as both starred in the Louis Vuitton campaign of the fall of 2019.