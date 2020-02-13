Sophie Turner premieres 'Survive' after 'Game of Thrones'

Share it:

After the end of 'Game of Thrones', some of their actors have taken some time before taking the next step. Emilia Clarke we were surprised last Christmas with 'Last Christmas' Y Maisie Williams will finally premiere 'The New Mutants' in April, but if there is an actress that fans were looking forward to, that's Sophie Turner, Sansa Stark in fiction, which we have been able to see in the occasional video of her husband and her brothers, the Jonas Brothers. Now, the actress has a new series on the way thanks to Quibi, platform that will be released in the United States from April and whose proposal is, at least, striking. These are intended to carry out the production of series and programs of short chapters, each lasting 10 minutes or less, pretending that its users can see them on their mobile phones.

Within this new concept of series we find 'Survive', created by Mark Pellington ('The Mothman Prophecies') and based on the homonymous novel of Alex Morel In this we will see how, "When Jane's plane (Sophie Turner) crashes on a remote snow-covered mountain, it must leave the remains of the device and fight for its life alongside Paul (Corey Hawkins, actor of '24: Legacy '), the only survivor left next to her. Both embark on a heartbreaking journey in which they will have to fight against brutal atmospheric conditions and their personal traumas. "

QUIBI

About his role in 'Survive', Turner has commented the following: "He is a complex character fighting against wind and tide not only to save his life, but also to find his own source of strength and courage. I just hope this can reach anyone with self-esteem problems, so they understand that they are more brave of what they believe and seek the support they need. "