Sophie Turner is pregnant with her first child with singer Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have not made any statement, but American media already confirm this good news.

The wedding: everything we knew about the sound link

So, as you read it. This Wednesday the news jumped and paralyzed ‘ipso facto’ to all fans of ‘Game of Thrones’ and the Jonas Brothers. Sophie Turner (23) is pregnant of his first child with Joe Jonas (30). The American media Just Jared was in charge of telling it exclusively, while shortly after many other media in the social press confirmed this good news. Of course, for the moment neither of them has made any statement, as well as their representatives, although sources close to the couple have already advanced how they feel before this new parental stage:

"The couple has decided to keep all of this a secret, but their family and close friends are super happy for them … Sophie has already been changing part of her closet to adapt it to her new body."

This is the last snapshot that the actress shared on her Instagram profile on February 4:

"Happiness starts with you, Bub 🌹."

An affectionate message that went unnoticed and now acquires a much deeper and sentimental connotation. Recall that the couple married last June in France, at an intimate wedding but ended up transcending the press. And since then they have not separated: she accompanies him whenever he can on tour and he does not miss one of his film premieres. In fact, Unase weeks ago they reappeared together in the last Jonas Brothers video clip, ‘What a Man Gotta Do’.

We look forward to any additional information and what will be the first words of these first-time parents who promise to become one of the best avenues in Hollywood.