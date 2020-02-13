Sophie Turner is pregnant, all indications that the first child from Joe Jonas is officially on the way

Share it:

Sophie Turner is pregnant. According to what reported by the American website Just Jared, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner they are waiting for their first son. The actress of game of Thrones, 23 years old and the singer, 30, are about to become parents in a few months.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner together with Grammy Awards. David CrottyGetty Images

The conditional is still a must, given that no official news has yet arrived from the couple, but Just Jared has given the exclusivity and reports certain sources. We had left i Jonas Brothers with J Sisters following romping in the new video of What a man gotta do and, apparently, that will be the last couple dance of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner before becoming 3! Could we miss a breaking news as important as it is beautiful? Of course not, so we went to investigate the pregnancy of Sophie Turner and these are all the details we know about the coming baby of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are expecting their first child together

9 months have passed since marriage of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Las Vegas, before the one in great pomp in Provence this summer and the couple has definitely not wasted time taking another big step. Sophie Turner e Joe Jonas they are waiting their first child together. Still no image of Sophie Turner on Instagram whether or not to confirm the arrival of the baby bump. The last official photo of the actress would be a few days ago in New York and she was wearing a winter jacket that, of course, hid any type of suspicious shape, but the news would be official. The news given exclusively by Just Jared, reports that a source close to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner said: "The couple is holding out the very private thing but friends and family are super enthusiastic for them".

A clue that this beautiful event is true, but it comes right from the profile Instagram of Sophie Tuner. A few days ago, the actress posted a photo of her with Joe Jonas kissing her tenderly on the forehead and the comment on the post is "Happiness begins with you" followed by a flower. That the flower represents the budding of something new? The strange thing is that on the same day, the same photo was also published by Joe Jonas on Instagram and the comment was 😍. The last time an identical photo appeared on both profiles, it was the one he announced the engagement of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Another reason to trigger the big news alert!

On the other hand, the couple never made a secret of their great love and how they found their soul mate in the other. Right in Jonas Brothers documentary, Chasing happinessJoe had said:

In finding myself, I was also able to find a partner. The impact of being in love made me want to be a better man, a better person and, ultimately, a better brother too.

Joe Jonas will probably have to add the word dad to this statement now.

Further details on Sophie Turner pregnant: Joe Jonas is about to become a dad

Our rumors that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas they're going to have a baby, they don't end there. A source has revealed to E! News, that Sophie Turner (age 23 years) would be already 4 months pregnant and the future new parents are super happy with the news. Just as relatives and friends who have been keeping their secret in recent weeks would be.

The Happy Begins Tour by Jonas Brothers, is in these weeks just around Europe and the stop in England, home of Sophie Turner, would have been an opportunity to give the happy news to his family. In a Joe Jonas' Tik Tok video, the cantate filmed himself in a pub drinking a beer with Sophie's dad and brother.

Once the tour ends, the Jonas Brothers will begin their residency in Las Vegas. Las Vegas which is exactly where the first one was held wedding by Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Could it also become the birthplace of the future baby? Waiting for the official confirmation from the couple, we are already moving forward making our congratulations to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner who will soon become parents.

